Free Sports Physicals for Cincinnati Student-Athletes This August

Cincinnati, OH – Fall sports are almost here, and Hometown Urgent Care wants every Cincinnati athlete ready to go. For years, Hometown has been part of this community, and this August, we’re saying thank you to our valued patients with free sports physicals.

We already offer sports physicals starting at just $20 at all 32 Hometown locations across Ohio. Now, on select days, you can get one completely free – no matter which school, team or sport you are a part of.

“Hometown is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and work, and Milford has been part of our family for years,” said Manoj Kumar, CEO of Hometown Urgent Care. “We’re proud to stand behind every student-athlete, every team and every school. Good luck this season. We’re cheering for you!”

A sports physical is just one more thing on the back-to-school list. We want to make it quick and easy, so it’s one less thing to worry about before the season starts.

Free Sports Physical Day

Aug. 8 and 9 at Hometown’s Milford location, 1068 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150. Registration is required and available at https://myhometownuc.com/locations/milford-ohio/

Aug. 8 and 9 at Hometown’s Colerain location, 8459 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45239. Registration is required and available at https://myhometownuc.com/locations/colerain-ohio/

Just click Register Now, confirm free-day availability, and choose “2026 Free Sports Physical” as the visit type.