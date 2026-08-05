DBH, ODHE Announce $18 Million Scholarship and Internship Program to Strengthen Behavioral Health Workforce

(COLUMBUS, OH) — The Ohio Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) and the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) today announced the launch of a major new initiative designed to increase the number of licensed behavioral health professionals serving children, youth, and underserved communities across the state. The Ohio Behavioral Health Scholarship (OBHS) Program will provide $18 million in scholarships to support graduate students pursuing behavioral health degrees at Ohio colleges and universities.

“We are committed to building a strong workforce to address the mental health challenges Ohioans are facing,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These scholarships are filling a critical need in behavioral healthcare and encouraging students to remain in the state to serve their fellow Ohioans in the most needed areas.”

The OBHS Program is a cornerstone of Ohio’s statewide effort to address critical workforce shortages in mental health and substance use treatment fields. The initiative aims to attract committed students who will remain in Ohio after graduation and serve in high‑need behavioral health settings.

“Ohio’s children, families, and communities deserve a robust behavioral health workforce equipped to meet growing needs,” said DBH Director Tia Marcel Moretti. “This investment ensures that students entering behavioral health professions can do so without the barrier of overwhelming debt, while strengthening the capacity of providers across our state.”

Program Benefits for Students

Eligible students may receive $15,000 per year, renewable for up to two years, and participating institutions of higher education will provide matching aid to ensure tuition and general fees are fully covered.

Students must enroll in an approved graduate or professional program by fall 2026 in fields such as counseling, marriage and family therapy, clinical psychology, counseling psychology, certified mental health assisting, or social work. They must also commit to working in an eligible Ohio underserved community for a period equal to the number of years they receive scholarship support.

“Each scholarship recipient will help address the millions of Ohioans without readily accessible care in behavioral health,” said ODHE Chancellor Mike Duffey. “It is our hope that the Ohio Behavioral Health Scholarship will go a long way toward producing healthcare professionals to meet Ohio’s rising demand for services.”

Support for Ohio Institutions of Higher Education

Funding for the Ohio Behavioral Health Scholarship Program has been awarded to a broad group of colleges and universities across the state, ensuring that students in every region have access to high‑quality training pathways in behavioral health.

Participating institutions include:

Baldwin Wallace University

Bluffton University, Bowling Green State University

Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland State University

John Carroll University

Malone University

Marietta College

Miami University

Mount St. Joseph University

The Ohio State University

Ohio University

University of Cincinnati

University of Toledo

Winebrenner Theological Seminary

Wright State University

Xavier University

Youngstown State University

These institutions will administer scholarship funding, provide the required matching aid to eliminate tuition and general fees for OBHS recipients, and oversee the selection and monitoring of participating students.

Students should contact their college or university to learn whether their program participates in OBHS.