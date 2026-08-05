Clermont County Public Health Earns National RecognitionEarns National Recognition

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 27, 2026) – Clermont County Public Health (CCPH) has received national recognition for implementing best practices in local public health.

Annually, the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) presents awards. This year’s awards were presented July 16 at the NACCHO360 Conference in Louisville, Ky.

At the event, CCPH staff members earned NACCHO’s Promising Practice Award: Katherine Schneider for “Adapting and Advancing: Clinic Flow Innovations That Carried Forward Post-COVID” and Tara Jimison for “From Now to Next: A Modern Succession Strategy.”

Their model practice applications went through NACCHO’s peer-evaluation process, and their programs proved to be exemplary, replicable initiatives that are meeting Clermont County’s public health needs and can serve as inspiration for other public health agencies.

Schneider’s model practice explained how phone appointments were implemented in the county’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program during the pandemic and how this communication remains successful today. While surveys show phone appointments are preferred by patients, most WIC clinics in Ohio do not offer phone services. Clermont County is offering guidance to help other WIC agencies with integration.

Secondly, Jimison’s model practice highlighted the importance of succession planning to build a strong, sustainable workforce to sustain public health operations. This holds importance for all communities because uninterrupted public health services — such as communicable disease response, environmental inspections, and clinical programs — directly influence health protection, equity, and emergency preparedness.

In addition, CCPH epidemiologists Morgan Calahan and Carly Lansley presented “Integrating Multi-Source Fatality Review and Surveillance Data to Understand Suicide and Overdose in Clermont County” at the conference.

To view the full list of award recipients, visit the NACCHO 2026 Model Practice Gallery.

About Clermont County Public Health

Clermont County Public Health (CCPH) is a local government agency that provides public and environmental services, nursing services, and education to Clermont County residents. CCPH is dedicated to the mission of striving to improve Clermont County by preventing disease, promoting health, and protecting the environment. For more information, contact ClermontHealthOhio.gov or (513) 732-7499.