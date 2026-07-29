Op-Ed: Many Veterans Unaware of VETS Benefits

On January 4, 2025, the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act was signed into law. Public Law 118-238 allows certain disabled veterans, who meet specific criteria, to receive Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck enrollment at no cost.

The general public cost to obtain a TSA PreCheck varies depending on which issuing firm is used. For example, IDEMIA (at enrollment center) costs $76.75; IDEMIA (at IDEMIA Portal) costs $58.75; CLEAR Services costs $79.95; and TELOS enrollment costs $85.00.

The TSA PreCheck provides an expedited screening process for travelers to avoid the long lines at security checkpoints at airports.

At TSA PreCheck lanes, disabled veterans do not need to remove shoes, light jackets or belts during the screening process. If available, disabled veterans can request screening by the body scanner machine, also known as Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT).

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is a key component of this benefit. The main requirement of the VETS Safe Travel Act is that the disabled veteran must be enrolled in the VA healthcare system.

According to the VA, it has enrolled over 200,000 veterans into the VA healthcare system since January of 2026. However, over eight (8) million veterans are not enrolled and therefore ineligible for this benefit.

The VA makes the initial eligibility determination if a disabled veteran has a service-connected disability. The disability must require “the use of a VA-issued wheelchair or prosthetic limb, due to loss of an extremity, full or partial paralysis, or permanent blindness.”

Other requirements for this benefit require that the disabled veteran must meet TSA’s standard citizenship and security requirements, including a background check.

Veterans may be determined “ineligible due to incomplete or false application information, certain violations of federal security regulations, or disqualifying criminal offenses and other factors.

The first step in obtaining this TSA benefit is to request a TSA PreCheck enrollment letter from the VA. If the disabled veteran meets the eligibility requirements, the enrollment letter will be sent.

The VA has established the procedure for obtaining the VA confirmation of the disabled veteran’s eligibility requirements.

Each disabled veteran seeking to enroll in the TSA PreCheck Program must sign in to their VA Account. If the veteran does not have a verified VA account, they must create an account by following the instructions online.

After the disabled veteran signs into their VA account, they will select the “Benefit Letters and Document” section under the “Benefits and Healthcare” dropdown column. Then the veteran will select “TSA PreCheck Application Fee Waiver Letter.”

They will then select the “Download TSA PreCheck Application Fee Waiver” document. TSA will waive the enrollment fee subject to availability of existing funds.

According to Public Law 118-238, the VA Secretary and the TSA Administrator are required to “engage appropriate veteran service organizations and other relevant organizations to assess the awareness of veterans of relevant TSA programs.

They are also required to examine the need and feasibility of other measures to improve travel security procedures for disabled veterans.

If you are a disabled veteran, need extra assistance at security screenings, and are not eligible for the TSA PreCheck, the TSA Cares Program is available.

Veterans can contact the TSA Cares Program at (855) 787-2227. The TSA should be contacted at least 72 hours prior to travel for any questions.

My Opinion: All passengers and their property are required to undergo screening at the checkpoint by TSA officials. Some passengers avoid the normally long lines at the checkpoint areas by paying a processing fee and completing a background check.

The PreCheck processing fee is paid to one of three (3) private companies (IDEMIA; CLEAR or TELOS) and ranges from $58.75 to $85.00.

According to Public Law 118-238, disabled veterans who are deemed eligible because of their specific disability can have the enrollment fee for the PreCheck eliminated. However, the elimination of the enrollment fee is subject to the TSA having adequate funds to complete the process.

The VA had estimated that 325,000 disabled veterans may qualify for the PreCheck Program. I believe this estimate is extremely high.

This legislation (H.R. 7365) was sponsored by Representative Paul Gosar and had forty-three (43) cosponsors. It was supported by the American Legion; Blind Veterans Association (BVA); the Disabled American Veterans (DAV); Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA); and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

I would encourage disabled veterans to apply for this program because of the sacrifice already made by their bodies, which made them eligible for the PreCheck Program.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman. He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.