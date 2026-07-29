Op-Ed: Congress Reduces Veterans’ TBI Research Studies

On March 13, 2026, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released a VA Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Veterans Health Registry Report.

The number of new TBI cases in the VA database, according to the Report, increased by twenty-six (26%) percent between 2021 and 2025.

At the same time, Congress appropriated seventy-seven (77%) percent less for the Department of War’s (DoW) medical research Program into TBI and psychological health between fiscal 2024 and 2026.

The DoW Program was focused on detection and treatment of brain injuries and understanding psychological health issues, including those that can come with TBIs, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Spending on the TBI Medical Research plummeted from $175 million in fiscal 2024 to $40.5 million in fiscal 2026, and the House Defense spending bill for fiscal 2027 would not increase the funding beyond $40.5 million.

On June 24, 2026, the House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee approved the spending bill.

The VA statistics indicate that from 2001 to 2021, a total of 441,639 veterans either screened positive for a TBI; received a TBI-related diagnosis in VA medical records; or filed claims for VA disability compensation.

From 2021 to 2025, the number of cases increased to 556,502 veterans, which represents an average of more than 28,000 additional cases per year since 2021.

The VA’s TBI Health Registry Report includes information about veterans who served in Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF); Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF); or Operation New Dawn (OND); who exhibit symptoms associated with TBI and seek care or benefits from the VA.

Veterans in the TBI Veterans Health Registry are identified by any one or combination of three methods: (a) the VA TBI Screen; (b) the diagnostic codes in the VHA Patient Care Encounter (PCE) data; and (c) the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Disability Compensation Claim.

The majority of TBI Health Registry cases, 468,786 or 84.2%, have been identified through the VA TBI Screen, which is administered when Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn veterans seek VA health care.

A total of 320,454 veterans answered four (4) screening questions affirmatively, indicating the veterans were exposed to a traumatic event and experienced a loss or alteration of consciousness, as well as symptoms associated with TBI which remained present at the time of the screening.

A total of 148,332 veterans reported during the screening that they had already been diagnosed as having a TBI during previous deployments.

“The uptick in reported TBI cases among veterans underlines the urgency to increase funding for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program to study servicemembers’ and veterans’ brain injuries,” said Congressman Mike Levin.

“While the recently passed defense funding bill in the House Appropriations Committee maintains the 2026 funding level for TBI research at $40.5 million, this is a drastic cut from prior years,” Rep. Levin noted. “We need a substantial increase in research funding to determine the appropriate care and resources for our troops and veterans.”

My Opinion: Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are one of the most prominent wounds suffered in modern warfare, and the number of veterans reflected in the VA TBI Health Registry Report illustrates the scale of this issue.

While the TBI Registry focuses on veterans in Operations Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Iraqi Freedom, we must not forget the veterans who served in Operation Epic Fury and the so-called “War on Iran”.

Although we are aware of the number of fatalities, it is extremely difficult to place a number on those who have sustained visible and invisible wounds (such as TBI or PTSD) while serving in the military during 2026.

On July 20, 2026, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell indicated that “nearly 100” service members were injured since July 7, 2026, with most injuries being “minor concussions.” Spokesman Parnell said 96% of those injured have returned to duty.

Unfortunately, Parnell’s statistics on wounded-in-action (WIA) significantly differ from the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) statistics.

According to DCAS, as of July 25, 2026, during the month of March, the Army had 245 WIAs; the Navy had 37 WIAs; the USMC had 19 WIAs; and the Air Force had 41 WIAs. A total of 342 service members were wounded in March.

For the month of July 2026, the DCAS recorded that only two (2) Army and three (3) Navy service members were WIA. The total Wounded-in-Action from February 1, 2026 to July 25, 2026 was 420 servicemembers.

I firmly believe that Congress must act now to spur forward medical TBI research for our servicemembers. TBI symptoms often overlap with those of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related diagnoses.

Symptoms of PTSD can include irritability, insomnia, anxiety, depression and substance misuse; when left untreated, they can worsen over time.

A TBI diagnosis shouldn’t be a life sentence.

Research can improve diagnostic and treatment solutions. I firmly feel that Congress should increase TBI research funding and direct greater focus toward servicemembers and veteran-centered TBI research.

A TBI diagnosis should not be a life sentence!

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.