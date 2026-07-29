HURDLING TO IOWA: West Clermont’s Hignite prepares for Junior Olympics

UNION TOWNSHIP

Track and field has created new opportunities for Amelia Hignite.

As she heads into her sophomore year at West Clermont, Hignite is coming off a standout freshman season where she broke several school records more than once. Track has helped her build strong friendships and has become a source of motivation and confidence to overcome the bouts of doubt that can affect a teenager.

It has also given her the chance to compete at the national level several times.

Hignite has been preparing for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which takes place Aug. 1 to 8 at Drake University’s Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Hignite competed at the AAU Track and Field Region 4 Meet from

June 25 to 28 at Wittenberg University in Springfield.

Incoming West Clermont sophomore Amelia Hignite will compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in the 100-meter hurdles Aug. 3 to 8, 2026, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

There, she ran a personal-best 16.51 seconds with Ohio Heat, finishing third and qualifying for the AAU Junior Olympic Games. Track and field events run from Aug. 3 to 8. Girls 15-16 100-meter hurdles compete at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 5. The finals are at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 6.

“I’m super excited because I get to run against the best in the country, which is really going to push me,” Hignite said.

The hurdler started track because she wanted to follow her older sister, Ella, and chose an event that isn’t usually a big focus in junior high. Her freshman year was a roller coaster, she said, but Hignite has grown a lot, and the possibilities with what she can achieve over the next three years, let alone in a week in Iowa, are truly endless.

“Rapid. Very quickly, on how well she adjusted to the height of the hurdles. The hurdles are 3 inches higher, and in middle school, there is just the 200 meters, and high school adds the extra 100 (in the 300 event),” said West Clermont hurdle and sprint coach Mark Duff. “It’s also the speed at which she’s learning and adapting to a new setting in one year that has been amazing. It’s unbelievable from what I have seen in my hurdles days.”

INTRODUCTION TO TRACK

Amelia joined track and field in seventh grade when Ella was a freshman for the Wolves. Amelia didn’t know what event she wanted to do, but realized that no one competed in hurdles.

“Anyone can run in a straight line, but jumping over hurdles is definitely hard,” Amelia said. “I thought I would try it out, especially since Ella did hurdles. She helped me a lot, and she was kind of my personal trainer in seventh grade since we didn’t have an actual hurdle coach.

“I copied Ella. She was my biggest inspiration to join hurdles.”

In middle school, athletes train together during practice, so Amelia got a taste for different events. In high school, practices are more specialized, which has allowed her to spend more time working on hurdles.

“Drills are mainly what I brought into AAU,” she said.

By her eighth-grade year, Hignite qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association 7th and 8th Grade Track and Field State Championships in Hilliard and ran in the New Balance Nationals Outdoor about a month later.

Hignite finished 16th at state in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.38 and was a leg on the Wolves’ 400-meter relay that included current high school teammates London Larkin and Taelyn Quehl.

At the New Balance Nationals, Hignite finished the 100 hurdles in 17.28 seconds. Over her eighth-grade season, she improved her time by a full second. Competing at the New Balance Nationals gave her the confidence to take on other large-scale meets like the Junior Olympics Games — a major national multisport event for youth athletes ages 8 to 18 years old in the United States.

“When I went to the New Balance Nationals, it was crazy the difference from those small meets to that big stadium with all the cameras on everybody,” Hignite said. “It was a lot of pressure, but now that I’ve experienced it once, I think I’ll be fine going into the Junior Olympics. I won’t be as nervous.”

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