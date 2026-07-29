Helen Edna Elliott, 98

Helen Edna Elliott, age 98, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2026, in Dallas, Georgia.

Helen was born in Batavia, Ohio, to the late Jame P and Edna Mae Pharris. She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin C. Elliott, sons Madison and Jason Elliott and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her loving children, Karen (Leon, Jr.) Taylor, Stephen, Arnold and Arlando Elliott; grandchildren Michel-le (Keith) Cook, Bethany (Dominic) Suckling, Brooke (Jack) Bernard; three Great-grandchildren; eight Great -Great Grandchildren and a host of family nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2026, at West Fork Baptist Church. 127 West Fork Rd, Georgetown. Interment, at Graceland Memorial Gardens, 5989 Deerfield Rd., Milford, Ohio.