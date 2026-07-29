Former Eagle Morris to lead CNE program

OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern is picking one of its assistant coaches from last season to lead its girls basketball program.

Former Eagle Devin Morris was named the Rockets’ new head girls basketball coach, in a text message from Athletics Director Andrew Marlatt on July 24. Morris is a 2021 graduate of Milford High School, where she was a two-year varsity starter for the Eagles.

“Devin has gained the trust and confidence of our athletic department, school administration and most importantly, our girls basketball student-athletes,” Marlatt said in a statement to The Clermont Sun. “We’re excited to witness the direction Devin Morris will lead our girls basketball program.”

Morris, who was an assistant on former head coach Ryan Smith’s staff, was elevated to head coach after Marcie Alberts had to step away from the role due to a family issue, Marlatt said.

Alberts, a former Ohio State Buckeye great and an Ohio Basketball Hall of Famer, was hired June 15 to lead the Rockets girls basketball program on the heels of one of its most successful seasons in recent history.

Morris will now take over the program from Smith, who guided the Rockets through last season after previously serving as assistant coach under Joseph Ford.

Smith led the Rockets during the 2024-25 season, improving their National Division record from 3-5 the previous year to 8-4. This marked their best divisional performance since 2022-23 and the second time in 19 seasons with the most wins in the division. Under Smith, CNE finished the season 13-10 overall — their highest total since 2022-23 — and earned a playoff victory.

During her time at Milford, Morris averaged 7.2 points, three rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals a game during her senior season.