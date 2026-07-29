Clermont County weathers more summer storms

Extreme weather events have impacted the region this summer, and on July 21, storms and a confirmed tornado swept through Clermont County, leaving the community dealing with building damage, downed trees and power outages.

Director of the Clermont County Environmental Management Agency Sean Riley presented a report on the storm to the Clermont County commissioners during their July 22 meeting.

He explained that on the afternoon of July 21, a strong cold front approached Clermont County, and the National Weather Service placed Clermont County under a level 3 out of 5 or ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather; the county was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

He added that later that afternoon, Clermont County was placed under a Tornado Warning, and the NWS initially identified the storm as tornadic based on radar imagery.

“After the storm passed, initial windshield damage assessment and 911 call logs showed the bulk of the damage to be in Pierce and Ohio Township,” Riley said. “NWS net personnel from Pierce Township Fire Department and Clermont County EMA for a tornadic damage assessment of the area.”

He added, “Based on the survey, NWS determined the tornado was on the ground from 2:50 p.m. to 2:57 p.m., and it was an EF1 tornado with winds at 90 miles per hour.”

The track length was recorded at 4.9 miles, and the maximum width was 250 yards.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Much of the damage was said to be observed in neighborhoods near Wilson Dunham Road. and Fagins Run Road.

Riley shared that personnel from Pierce Township Fire Department, Clermont County Building Inspector, Clermont County EMA, and Ohio EMA went through affected neighborhoods for damage assessment efforts.

“There were some power outages and downed trees; some of those trees were on homes,” Riley said. “All homes are now energized.”

He added, “One home lost a portion of its roof, and some others had trees that fell onto or into their roofs.”

Throughout the area, Riley said that many private residents continued work to clean up woody debris, and that Pierce Township and other cleanup contractors were also continuing the overall clean-up effort.

At the time of the meeting, Fagins Run Road remained closed; however, officials were confident the right of way would be completely reopened soon.

Cleanup was still ongoing at Pierce Preserve and Trails Park.

Riley noted that while the county was also placed under a flash flood warning, there were “no apparent impacts from flooding.”