Chaos win East Region

AMELIA — The Amelia Chaos Knothole Baseball team put themselves in elite company to cap the 2026 season.

The Chaos became the first Knothole team since 1946 to secure a four-time East Region County Tournament championship, and two-time runner-up after defeating the Amelia Tigers, 13-8, July 24 at Bachelier Field. Not to mention, this is the same Chaos team that has won the Knothole Baseball City World Series in back-to-back seasons.

The Chaos (25-1) raced out to an 8-0 lead after the first three innings, and held a 13-3 advantage through five innings before the Tigers added a five-run frame in the top of the sixth inning. With the tying run on deck, Chaos reliever Jack Brandenburg induced a game-inning groundout to Bentlee Drake to secure the win.

The Tigers (20-7) entered the championship game coming out of the winner’s bracket after beating the Tigers, 10-2, July 16 in the semifinal round of the Class A bracket. The Tigers needed to win both games to take the East Region title.

The Chaos raced out to a quick lead with a two-run first inning on an RBI hit by Sebastian Weinel and an RBI groundout by Carter Ream off Tigers’ starter Brayden Guth.

The Chaos pushed their lead to 3-0 when Cooper Bush stole second and third, and reached home when the throw to third went into the outfield.

Weinel laced a two-run double to left field that scored Brandenburg and Billy Read to kick off the bottom of the third. Drake then hit a two-run double of his own to plate Weinel and Glenn Bates to extend the lead to 7-0. Levi Clark’s sacrifice fly brought home Drake for the 8-0 lead.

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