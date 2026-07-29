SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Chaos win East Region

By Jake Dowling Sun Sports Reporter
in
Amelia Chaos’ Bentlee Drake rounds first base on his way to second for a two-run double during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Tigers at Bachelier Park in Amelia. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Chaos’ Bentlee Drake rounds first base on his way to second for a two-run double during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Tigers at Bachelier Park in Amelia.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Tigers’ Brayden Guth beats the throw and steals second base during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Chaos at Bachelier Park in Amelia. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Tigers’ Brayden Guth beats the throw and steals second base during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Chaos at Bachelier Park in Amelia.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Tigers’ Noble Young makes contact for a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning of a Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Chaos at Bachelier Park in Amelia. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Tigers’ Noble Young makes contact for a two-run single in the top of the fourth inning of a Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Chaos at Bachelier Park in Amelia.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Chaos’ Sebastian Weinel swings at a pitch during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Tigers at Bachelier Park in Amelia. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Amelia Chaos’ Sebastian Weinel swings at a pitch during the Knothole Baseball East Region Championship game July 24, 2026, against the Amelia Tigers at Bachelier Park in Amelia.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

AMELIA — The Amelia Chaos Knothole Baseball team put themselves in elite company to cap the 2026 season.

The Chaos became the first Knothole team since 1946 to secure a four-time East Region County Tournament championship, and two-time runner-up after defeating the Amelia Tigers, 13-8, July 24 at Bachelier Field. Not to mention, this is the same Chaos team that has won the Knothole Baseball City World Series in back-to-back seasons.

The Chaos (25-1) raced out to an 8-0 lead after the first three innings, and held a 13-3 advantage through five innings before the Tigers added a five-run frame in the top of the sixth inning. With the tying run on deck, Chaos reliever Jack Brandenburg induced a game-inning groundout to Bentlee Drake to secure the win.

The Tigers (20-7) entered the championship game coming out of the winner’s bracket after beating the Tigers, 10-2, July 16 in the semifinal round of the Class A bracket. The Tigers needed to win both games to take the East Region title.

The Chaos raced out to a quick lead with a two-run first inning on an RBI hit by Sebastian Weinel and an RBI groundout by Carter Ream off Tigers’ starter Brayden Guth.

The Chaos pushed their lead to 3-0 when Cooper Bush stole second and third, and reached home when the throw to third went into the outfield.

Weinel laced a two-run double to left field that scored Brandenburg and Billy Read to kick off the bottom of the third. Drake then hit a two-run double of his own to plate Weinel and Glenn Bates to extend the lead to 7-0. Levi Clark’s sacrifice fly brought home Drake for the 8-0 lead.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage. Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today

Comments

Leave a Reply