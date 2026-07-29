Celebrate farmers market week Aug. 2-8

Once a week in the summertime, brightly colored 10×10 tents pop up in a corner parking lot in my community. Under each one of those tents is a producer, crafter, or small business owner who has tables of goods for sale.

We celebrate these farmers markets during National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2 to 8, 2026.

My farmers market often includes fruits and vegetables, prepared food, arts and crafts, cut flowers, baked goods, and handcrafted items. I tend to go for the fresh potatoes, green spinach, juicy red tomatoes, and I might pick up a handcrafted bar of soap or jar of jelly.

These events not only offer locally grown and created items, but they are an important gathering place for the community.

Did you know that humans have been buying and selling farm-fresh food (and more) at markets for thousands of years?

In North America, Indigenous peoples established vast trading networks, exchanging food and other goods with neighboring Tribes and then European traders, setting the stage for permanent markets.

The first recorded “farmers market” in the U.S. opened in 1634 in Boston. Others soon followed.

In the 1800s, markets became fewer and farther between as transportation improved. However, in the mid-1900s, as families sought extra income and self-sufficiency, more markets popped up. Today, that number is growing.

In 2026, there are 8,863 U.S. Department of Agriculture-listed farmers markets, plus CSA (community supported agriculture) programs and farm stands, according to Mendeley Data. Counting smaller, seasonal, or newly established local community stands, estimates are as high as 10,000.

This rising number represents a growing interest in “local”—preserving local farmland, protecting the livelihood of local growers, and diversifying local economies.

What will you buy from your farmers market this week?

By Rhea Landholm, media and marketing manager, Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.