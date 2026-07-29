Batavia’s Mell, Strecker win summer slam

Clermont County tennis players competed in the annual Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference Summer Slam on July 16 at Wilmington High School, and a few had strong finishes.

On the girls side, Jasmine Ashbrook from Western Brown won the tournament, going 3-0 overall and defeating Rylee Kempton of East Clinton, 8-1, in the championship match.

Incoming Clermont Northeastern junior Jada Smith placed third by defeating Wilmington’s Haylee Ilg and Western Brown’s Eve Wylie.

There were eight girls competitors in the tournament.

On the boys side, there were three flights composed of 20 players.

In Varsity A flight, Brayden Vavilov from Western Brown won, defeating Batavia’s Reese Meyer in the championship 7-6 (7-4). In the Varsity B tournament, Batavia’s Cameron Mell defeated teammate Vincent Culver, 6-2, to win the championship. Batavia’s Liam Strecker came out on top in the junior varsity flight, beating out Wilmington’s Griffin Zeigler, 7-5.

The high school girls tennis season begins Aug. 7.2

GIRLS TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

1st Place

Jasmine Ashbrook (Western Brown) def. Karlee Wareham, 8-0; def. Jada Smith, 8-0; def. Rylee Kempton, 8-1.

2nd Place

Rylee Kempton (East Clinton) def. Annie Maher, 8-2; def. Eve Wylie, 8-5; lost to Jasmine Ashbrook, 1-8.

3rd Place

Jada Smith (Clermont Northeastern) def. Haylee Ilg, 8-1; lost to Jasmine Ashbrook, 0-8; def. Eve Wylie, 8-4.

BOYS TENNIS TOURNAMENT RESULTS

VARSITY A BRACKET

1st Place

Brayden Vavilov (Western Brown) def. Evan Waid, 6-0; def Griffin Fraunfelter, 6-2; def Reese Meyer, 7-6(4).

2nd Place

Reese Meyer (Batavia) bye; def. Hayden Phillips, 6-1; lost to Brayden Vavilov, 6-7(4).

3rd Place

Griffin Fraunfelter (Clermont Northeastern) def. Toby Alsip, 6-4; lost to Brayden Vavilov, 2-6; def Hayden Phillips, 7-5.

4th Place

Hayden Phillips (Blanchester) def. Brennan Ziegler, 7-5; lost to Reese Meyer, 1-6; lost to Griffin Fraunfelter, 5-7.

5th Place

Brennan Ziegler (Wilmington) lost to Brayden Phillips, 5-7; bye; def. Evan Waid, 7-5.

6th Place

Evan Waid (Batavia) lost to Brayden Vavilov, 0-6; def. Toby Alsip 1-6; lost to Brennan Ziegler, 5-7.

VARSITY B BRACKET

1st Place

Cameron Mell (Batavia) bye; def. Wyatt Crawford, 6-1; def. Vincent Culver, 6-2.

2nd Place

Vincent Culver (Batavia) bye; def. Mason Jackson, 7-5, lost to Cameron Mell, 2-6.

3rd Place

Mason Jackson (Western Brown) def. Marsh, 6-1; lost to Vincent Culver, 5-7; def. Wyatt Crawford, 6-2.

4th Place

Wyatt Crawford (Batavia) def. Max McDermott, 6-3; lost to Cameron Mell, 1-6; lost to Mason Jackson, 2-6.

5th Place

Sawyer Marsh (Batavia) lost to Mason Jackson, 1-6; bye; def. Max McDermott, 6-1.

JV BRACKET

1st Place

Liam Strecker (Batavia) bye; def. Xander Combs, 6-2; def. Griffin Ziegler, 7-5.

2nd Place

Griffin Ziegler (Wilmington) def. Jagger Emmitt, 6-0; def. Alexander Roosa, 6-0; lost to Liam Strecker, 5-7.

3rd Place

Xander Combs (Wilmington) def. Desmond Zimmerman, 6-1; lost to Liam Strecker, 2-6; def. Alexander Roosa, 6-1.

4th Place

Alexander Roosa (East Clinton) def. James Long, 6-4; lost to Griffin Zeigler, 0-6; lost to Xander Combs, 1-6.

5th Place

James Long (Western Brown) lost to Alexander Roosa, 4-6; def. Jagger Emmitt, 6-2; def. Desmond Zimmerman, 6-2.

6th Place

Desmond Zimmerman (Batavia) lost to Xander Combs, 1-6; bye; lost to James Long, 2-6.

7th Place

Jagger Emmitt (Batavia) lost to Griffin Ziegler, 0-6; lost to James Long, 1-6; bye.