Annual flag football game slated

WILLIAMSBURG — Before the high school season takes center stage, Williamsburg first responders will hit the gridiron to play an annual friendly contest to honor one of their fallen.

The 2055 Hero Game will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Ken Osborne Field at Abrams Stadium.

Ticket prices to watch the game are $5 for adults, $2 for children and free for children 13 years and younger. A family of five or more is $15. All proceeds benefit the 2055 Bill Brewer Foundation, helping continue its mission of giving back to the Williamsburg community.

This event also is a way to honor the memory and legacy of the late Brewer, a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s office who was shot and killed Feb. 2, 2019, after responding to a call from a suicidal man armed with a gun at an apartment complex at 368 St. Andrews Drive in Pierce Township. Brewer was a 1996 graduate of Williamsburg High School and served with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years, including a member of the Clermont County Special Response Team. He was survived by his wife, Jamie Brewer, and son Braxton.

The Deputy Bill Brewer 2055 Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was founded by his wife and his co-workers shortly after his death as a way to honor his legacy with a mission to give back to the community where Brewer lived and worked and support the needs of law enforcement, first responders and high school athletics.