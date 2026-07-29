All dogs go to heaven

On July 25, Williamsburg Community Park was bustling with happy tail-wagging dogs.

All around could be seen and heard K9 dogs, therapy dogs, rescue dogs, family dogs and companion dogs. The occasion was the inaugural K9 Bragi’s Legacy Fund event, to honor the late K9 Bragi. The ceremony took place at the Williamsburg Administration Building, where the memorial monument was unveiled.

K9 Bragi was the first K9 in the history of the Williamsburg Police Department. He was a dual-purpose Belgian Malinois, trained as a patrol dog and a drug detection dog, assisting Drug Enforcement Administration agents and drug task forces. He passed away on July 23, 2025, battling cancer just ahead of his planned retirement. Now his work is carried forward by his son, K9 Modi James.

The legacy fund was created to support the working dogs in Ohio with life-saving gear, medical insurance and advocating for the needs of retired canines. The dogs that have protected and served their community for years retire in the care of their handlers. However, their golden years can be troubled with health issues. When that happens, the handlers are responsible for the medical bills. There are just not enough resources that help take care of these canines after their jobs are done. The legacy fund therefore seems an honorable way to use the funds to help out.

Demonstrations of how the K9s work with the officers in apprehending a suspect took place. Deputy Larry Farmer of Brown County is in charge of their jail and K9 unit. Dressed in a protective bite suit, he volunteered to be the decoy – the suspect. Maybe he had misheard and thought he had volunteered to bring dog toys.

In the demo scenario, Farmer was apprehended by Deputy Edward Reeves and K9 Bane for interrogation. The officer instructs the suspect, such as to raise your hands above your head, stay where you are, or a case-appropriate instruction. The suspect is warned that after the third time of hearing the instruction, if he does not comply, the dog will bite him. K9 Bane was at Reeves’ side ready to go when so ordered. Decoy Farmer did not comply, and thus K9 Bane was given the go command by Reeves and charged toward the decoy.

Handler Reeves said the suspect may try to cover the dog’s eyes or hit the dog on the sides, which is referred to as applying pressure; the suspect is not just willingly going to let the dog bite him. He is going to fight the dog, so the dog has to be prepared for that.

During K9 training, the decoy fights back by applying pressure and thus training the K9 how to win in that fight. So once a suspect starts covering the eyes or hitting the dog, the dog lunges forward so that the suspect can no longer apply pressure on the dog. The dog will only stop when given the command to do so. Reeves said sometimes a second command to stop is needed to overcome the dog’s drive.

The bite suit used in training, depending on the amount of padding, can weigh between 30 and 40 pounds. Besides being heavy, it gets extremely hot very quickly, as heat is trapped in the padding designed to absorb the powerful dog bites. In addition, the decoy is working up a sweat attempting to fight off the dog in the hot sun. It was quite remarkable to see the tenacity of the dog just continuing to bite and hang on as Farmer kept fighting, trying to free himself from K9 Bane. It truly is amazing to see what our police force undertakes to help keep us safe.

Reeves told attendees that in 2021 his life was saved by K9 Jerry Lee in an active shooter situation, with the suspect firing at Reeves. K9 Jerry Lee got between the shooter and Reeves and took a bullet. The severe injury resulted in Jerry Lee needing emergency life-saving surgery and the amputation of his left front leg. Jerry Lee, who is now retired and a loved member of the Reeves household, was at the event, happily wagging his tail with the rest of the doggies.

Reeves is a deputy sheriff in Paulding County, Georgia. After the shooting incident, he started the K9 Jerry Lee Strong Foundation. Jerry Lee is an ambassador for working dogs. Reeves works alongside Jerry Lee to support the Jerry Lee Strong Foundation, which raises awareness and provides custom-fitted ballistic vests for working K9s.

Reeves became friends with the Williamsburg Bragi Foundation folks, and he was honored to be invited and participate in the K9 Bragi event.

K9 Bane, a Dutch Shepherd, has been with Reeves for six years. Reeves trained with the dog for three years before he partnered with him. There is a designated training day once a week, and technically the K9s are in training every day, in addition to attending required training seminars. They must follow the handler’s commands, as a result of being continuously trained.

Reeves said after delivering three loud verbal orders to suspects, most do what is asked. He said they want the suspects to comply and do not want them to get bitten. They try to avoid any force, and the majority will safely go into custody.

Sherri Kissinger and therapy dog Faith were decked out in patriotic attire. She said Faith is seven years old and has been a certified therapy dog for three years. She took an obedience level course, followed by an eight-week course with Blue Ribbon therapy dog training, and then became certified after undergoing a strict evaluation testing.

They go to the veterans home in Georgetown, Lytle Trace Senior Living in Williamsburg and Batavia Nursing Care Center. She said some of the residents are lonely, sad, and not feeling their best, and the visits with Faith always seem to help lift their spirits. She said sometimes they cry, remembering their own dogs. Kissinger says it is gratifying to see the impact of the visits.

Next, the demonstrations showed the K9s looking for drugs or bombs. Leashed, they would be led to a number of stations. The dog would sniff and move on if no contraband. When the K9 picked up the scent, they would stop and stay in front of the station and be joyfully rewarded with a toy red ball and a lot of praise and cheering by the crowd. Every K9 brought through the stations found the bomb or drugs.

The majority of active duty K9 dogs are male, due to their size and strength, and are usually not neutered, as the hormones help maintain high work drive and intensity. Female K9s are frequently used for search and rescue and detecting explosives or narcotics.

Deputy Chad Popham, who partnered with now-retired K9 Lego from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, said it would create dangerous confusion if the K9s were trained in both explosives and drugs. The officers need to know whether they are dealing with explosives or drugs.

Popham said he was sniffed by a dog in an airport while traveling as a civilian. He was asked if he was carrying a weapon, and he told them he was not. He let them know he was a police officer, but did not have a weapon on him. The dog, however, was clamped onto his pant leg. Even though Popham had an empty holster under his pant leg, the dog had the ability to detect the scent of a weapon that had been in the holster.

A dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 to 100,000 times more powerful than a human’s. They possess up to 300 million small receptors compared to five to six million in humans. The part of the dog brain used to analyze smells is roughly 40 times larger than the corresponding part in a human brain, and a dog’s wet nose can act like a trap for certain scents. Maybe before purchasing that expensive cologne or perfume, give your four-legged best friend a sniff for a yea or nay; backing away and pawing his nose is not a buy-now sign.

Dogs can track a single drop of ignitable liquids, like gasoline or particles of narcotics hidden inside luggage. A trained K9 typically needs only a single brief sniff lasting one to three seconds to lock onto a scent from an article of clothing. They do not need repeated or prolonged exposure to start a search. Every person has a unique scent, to the exclusion of all other people, and that quick sniff will register and imprint on the dog’s brain.

K-9s are trained using play and toy motivation to associate with target scents. The search is like a game to win their toy, such as a rolled towel or rubber ball as the ultimate reward. The dog learns that smelling the specific chemical profile of a target item means playtime and praise, turning work into a game. Dogs are taught a “trained final response,” meaning when they find the source of the scent, they must sit, stare or freeze at the location rather than claw or bite at the contraband. During training, the scents are hidden in cars, luggage or crowded public areas, while adding loud noises and food smells to teach the dog to ignore distractions and find the exact source.

On Bragi’s Legacy Fund website are the words: “Some dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. K9 Bragi also left his on his communities throughout Ohio and across the country”

All dogs go to heaven, but surely our beloved K9s have earned the Taj Mahal of heaven’s playgrounds.