This week’s Athlete of the Week is Milford junior softball catcher/outfielder Jesslyn Roberts

Roberts’ most successful stretch in her junior season came May 1 and 2.

In wins against Eastern Cincinnati Conference foe Anderson and non-conference team Springboro, Roberts batted 7-for-9 with seven RBIs, two runs scored, two doubles and a home run. Six of those runs batted in came against Anderson, who finished 4-for-5, a double and a homer and slugged 1.600 against the Raptors.

Roberts averaged .476 on the season with 26 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 39 hits and earned first-team all-ECC honors.