CPS puts renewal levy on Nov. 3 ballot

During the July 15 meeting of the Clermont County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners approved the action to put a renewal of the existing levy for Children’s Protective Services on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If the levy is approved, CPS will be funded through November 2027; taxes from the renewal would be first collected in 2027 and run through 2031.

If the levy fails, CPS will run out of funding by June 2027, and, per the Ohio Revised Code, Clermont County is required to cover placement costs through the County General Fund.