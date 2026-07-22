W’burg grad Earley named conference officer

Williamsburg graduate and Jacksonville University runner Zach Earley earned a spot as an officer on the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Council of Student-Athletes for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year. Their peers elected the COSA delegates, who will represent the conference nationally and on their campuses. Earley serves as the COSA’s chair.

“I am most excited about being able to play a role in the governance of the ASUN and NCAA,” Earley said in the Atlantic Sun Conference’s press release. “The goal is to make the student-athlete experience exceptional.”

COSA representatives play an integral role in the conference’s governance structure. Each institution designates two student-athletes to participate in meetings within the conference and as a collective group under the Unisun Sports umbrella.

Under the new governance structure, two student-athletes serve as voting members at the highest level of Conference and Unisun Governance in the Management Committees and Administrative Council. This approach reflects a shared-governance philosophy, recognizing student-athletes as active contributors to conference leadership rather than passive recipients of policy decisions.

COSA oversees Student-Athlete Wellness and Community Impact Initiatives, positioning student-athletes as leaders who shape conference priorities on health, well-being, engagement and service, according to the press release.

“As we transition to a new governance structure, the Council of Student-Athletes will — for the first time in the history of these two great conferences — act as a formal governing body with voting privileges,” said Unisun Sports CEO Jeff Bacon in the release. “These leaders will help shape the future of both the ASUN and the UAC.”

Three 2026-27 Executive Board members are from Jacksonville University: Earley, secretary Haley Yount and social media coordinator Payton Lauer.

Earley is an MBA student at Jacksonville University and has previously served as a SAAC representative, vice-president and now current president for the university.

The Williamsburg native runs cross-country and track and participates in on-campus groups including the Zimmerman Scholar Program, Cost Honors Program, Davis College Peer Advisors and DCOBT Deans Fellow Program.

On the course, Earley ran the 10K at NCAA Regionals and posted a 26:40.3 in the 8K at ASUN Championships.

He set a 5,000-meter personal best of 15:56.69 at the Embry-Riddle Running Element and a 3,000-meter best of 9:21.86 at the Florida University Last Chance.

The 2023 Williamsburg graduate earned 18 varsity letters — the most in school history — across soccer, cross-country, basketball, baseball and track and field.

Earley graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in finance in three years and is entering his fourth year of eligibility in cross-country and track at Jacksonville University. His major is in sports business.