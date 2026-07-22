Preserve offers scenic getaway

Southern Clermont County is one of the prettiest areas I have lived in.

When I first moved back to Ohio last February, I often drove between U.S. 50 and Amelia, thoroughly enjoying the views in Ohio Township. In addition to being home to New Richmond, the township features Ten Mile Creek Nature Preserve, which offers a nearly 1-mile gravel trail, picnic benches, wildlife observation, and a pond with a bridge crossing.

TEN MILE CREEK NATURE PRESERVE

The preserve offers a simple, authentic outdoor experience.

Located at 711 Ten Mile Road, New Richmond, the 31-acre lane was acquired in 2014. On your walk, you’ll interact with all sorts of wildlife, including a variety of birds, as you pass by ponds, wet meadows and wetlands and walk alongside a creek, according to the Clermont Park District website.

The preserve includes the Sun Valley Trail, a .9-mile gravel path, and offers a pair of connectors if you prefer a shorter route. As you walk the backside of the trail, you’ll find Ten Mile Creek and abundant forest terrain, along with a mix of wetlands and tall grass.

Walking on the gravel trail can be a little challenging, but it did help smooth Lucy’s paw pads when we were done. When we went during the fall of 2025, there were spots on the trail covered in sunshine, but also plenty of shaded areas, which made the walk enjoyable.

While the park runs directly along Ohio Route 749, and there is some road noise on the front half of the trail, this lessens as you continue. Once you turn to the backside of the park, the area feels very secluded and away from traffic noise, making for a peaceful walk. We also saw a couple of people fishing on our trip. Either way, Ten Mile Creek Nature Preserve is a good getaway.

Though the preserve is about a mile from U.S. 50, it can feel a bit cumbersome to access if you’re coming from the north. Still, driving on Ohio Route 749 offers a scenic route, and the winding road from Lindale can make the drive seem longer, but also more picturesque.

Overall, I rate it a 3.8 out of 5 stars.