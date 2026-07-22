Owens leads Goshen college signings

Tyler Owens capped a dominating season with Player of the Year honors in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference and now looks ahead to Division I college basketball.

In addition to his own commitment, Owens led several Goshen athletes who signed to continue their sports careers in college back in May and June.

Specifically, Owens — the Warriors’ towering center on the boys basketball team — signed in June with the University of Detroit Mercy. Alongside him, track and field sprinter Stevie Lymburner committed to running track at Northern Kentucky University.

These June signees followed those from May: Kirsten Smith, volleyball, University of Cincinnati-Clermont; Aubrie Huxel, basketball, University of Rio Grande; Aly Ashcraft, basketball, UC Clermont; Connor Hensley, football, Mount St. Joseph; Charlie Hyden, baseball, Miami University Hamilton; and Lauren Hoover, equestrian, University of Tennessee.

OWENS

Owens averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks in his senior year, which yielded all-Ohio special mention honors. He was key to the Warriors winning their third straight American Division crown, marking the first time for three consecutive titles. The team also ended a nine-year playoff drought with a win over Western Brown on Feb. 24, then outlasted Hamilton Ross on March 2 to reach the district final. Owens scored double digits in each of his final six games to close his high school career.

Looking ahead to the next stage, Detroit Mercy is historically a consistent contender in the Horizon League, which includes Ohio schools Cleveland State, Wright State and Youngstown State. The men’s program is led by Mark Montgomery, hired as the Titans’ 23rd head coach in April 2024 after 13 years as an assistant under Tom Izzo at Michigan State.

The program has recently improved significantly. Last season, the Titans went 17-15 overall and 12-8 in the league after winning only nine games in total the previous two seasons and going 5-38 in the league during that span.

LYMBURNER

Lymburner was conference runner-up in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and took bronze in the 400 last spring. Lymburner also joins a Division I school and is a member of the Horizon League. The Norse is a commonplace for several Clermont County athletes, including Batavia High School graduate Riley Shelton, Summit Northup from Clermont Northeastern and Bash Hedger and Brenden Athan from West Clermont.

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