Op-Ed: The health threat Cincinnati should really be paying attention to right now

Over the past several weeks, it has been hard to miss the headlines about Cyclospora cayetanensis, the microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis.

Some of the coverage has been alarming. The illness’s hallmark symptom, severe, prolonged watery diarrhea, is certainly unpleasant and can be debilitating. Ohio is also experiencing an unusual increase in cases this summer, including cases here in Southwest Ohio.

Before coming to the United States, I practiced medicine in Venezuela, where Cyclospora was not considered a medical rarity. We saw it. We diagnosed it. We treated it. Patients recovered. It was taken seriously, as any parasitic infection should be, but it generally did not cause the level of public alarm we are seeing in some of today’s headlines.

Cyclospora is usually acquired by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite, often through fresh produce. It is not typically spread directly from one person to another. Symptoms commonly begin about a week after exposure and may include diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea, fatigue, appetite loss and weight loss.

Because of that delayed onset, identifying a source can be difficult. People may not remember everything they ate a week earlier.

As of mid-July, nearly 400 cases had been confirmed across dozens of Ohio counties. Hamilton County had reported 13 confirmed, suspected or probable local cases as of July 9. Investigators had not identified a single confirmed source, although contaminated fresh produce remained a leading possibility.

During one recent week of extreme heat, Southwest Ohio emergency departments recorded 171 visits for heat-related illness, which is up from just 13 the previous week. Think about that for a moment. In one week, heat sent far more people to area emergency departments than the total number of cyclosporiasis cases identified in Hamilton County during the outbreak. And unlike Cyclospora, which is rarely fatal, extreme heat kills.

Heat is among the deadliest weather-related hazards in the United States. It can overwhelm the body within hours, or even faster when temperatures and humidity are especially high. Someone may begin with a headache, muscle cramps, nausea, or unusual fatigue and then quickly progress to confusion, collapse, organ damage, or death.

The stories that dominate the news are not always the conditions creating the greatest strain inside our hospitals. Right now, our emergency teams are treating dehydration, heat exhaustion and potentially life-threatening heat stroke. These cases are happening across our region, sometimes to people who did not realize how much danger they were in until their symptoms became severe.

Heat doesn’t discriminate, but some people are especially vulnerable. Older adults may not sense thirst as readily and may have medications or medical conditions that affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature. Infants and young children overheat more quickly than adults. People experiencing homelessness may have few options for escaping the heat. Outdoor workers and athletes face prolonged exposure, often while exerting themselves.

And many children are spending their days at summer camps, sports practices and outdoor programs. Parents, coaches, counselors and caregivers need to be deliberate. Make water breaks routine rather than optional. Adjust schedules when the forecast calls for dangerous heat. Move activities indoors or into the shade. Pay attention when a child becomes unusually tired, irritable, nauseated or dizzy.

There is also an important point of overlap between the two health concerns now making news: Both can initially involve gastrointestinal symptoms.

During extreme heat, the body redirects blood toward the skin to help release heat. That process can contribute to nausea, stomach discomfort or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Acute nausea or gastrointestinal distress while someone is exerting themselves outdoors may be an early sign of heat illness.

Prolonged or relapsing watery diarrhea, particularly after eating fresh produce, is a different pattern and should raise concern for Cyclospora or another intestinal infection. Either way, persistent or severe symptoms deserve medical attention. Fortunately, there are practical steps Cincinnatians can take to reduce both risks.

To protect against foodborne illness, wash your hands before and after handling fruits and vegetables. Rinse produce thoroughly under running water, even if it will be peeled. Scrub firm produce, such as melons, with a clean produce brush. Refrigerate cut or peeled fruits and vegetables promptly. Do not stop eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Handle them carefully.

To prevent heat illness, drink water consistently throughout the day, before you feel thirsty. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon when possible. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shade. Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle, even briefly. Watch for heavy sweating, headache, weakness, nausea, dizziness and muscle cramps. Confusion, fainting, seizures, or a very high body temperature may signal heat stroke. Call 911 immediately.

And please, check on one another. Call an elderly parent. Knock on the door of a neighbor who lives alone. Ask whether they have working air conditioning and enough water. Offer a cold drink to someone working outside. Small gestures can have an enormous impact during dangerous weather.

Cyclosporiasis is real, and the current outbreak is worth taking seriously. It is an important story about food safety, symptom awareness and seeking treatment when prolonged diarrhea does not improve.

Cyclospora has generated the more attention-grabbing headlines. Extreme heat has already sent far more people to our local emergency departments, and it carries a genuine risk of death.

The most immediate danger facing many Cincinnatians this summer is not hiding on a piece of produce. It is already outside their front door. Stay hydrated. Change your schedule when you can. Listen to your body. Look out for the people around you. Those simple choices may save a life.

By Dr. Leonardo J. Lozada, MD, MBA, the Chief Clinical Officer for Mercy Health—Cincinnati, where he provides executive leadership for clinical strategy, quality, and patient safety across the region. He brings more than two decades of distinguished clinical and senior leadership experience within large, complex health systems across the United States.