Op-Ed: MVP Continues to Deliver for Veterans

In late July of 2015, during a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) National Convention held in Denver Colorado, I joined an elite Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Program called the “Million Veterans Program” (MVP).

There was no initiation or membership fee required, or meetings to attend, and all that was required was one (1) vial of my blood. The process took less than five (5) minutes, including the paperwork, and the blood was drawn by skilled VA nurses from the Denver VA Medical Center.

Previously, over 250,000 veterans had already signed up to participate in the Million Veterans Program. This Program was designed to be the largest health research program in the world directly connected to a health care system.

In the last eleven (11) years, my participation requirement was the completion of a Baseline Survey which dealt with my health, military experiences and family history. This took maybe twenty (20) minutes.

The purpose of the Baseline Survey was to help VA researchers connect information about my genes to my health history. As of July 2026, more than 642,000 veterans have been asked, and they completed the Baseline Survey.

The Lifestyle Survey, the second VA survey I completed about four (4) years later was the Lifestyle Survey which asked questions concerning my daily activities, overall well-being, and dietary habits. Completion of this Lifestyle Survey took maybe thirty (30) minutes.

My responses to the Lifestyle Survey will help VA researchers discover how exercise and activity patterns affect health outcomes in veterans and how my military experiences influenced my long-term well-being.

This Survey would also analyze which dietary habits may protect against chronic disease. As of July, 2026, over 524,000 veterans have been asked and have completed the Lifestyle Survey.

The last participation I had with the MVP was the completion of the Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey. This Survey dealt with questions concerning military experiences; places where stationed and deployed; duties performed, and toxic exposures (such as Agent Orange and Toxic Burn Pits) encountered during time in the military service.

Completing this Survey, which was initiated in 2025, normally takes twenty (20) minutes to complete. As of July of 2026, over 223,000 veterans who have been asked have completed this Survey.

Completion of the three (3) surveys had been my only participation in the Million Veterans Program since July of 2015.

Since then, the MVP had enrolled 500,000 veterans by the end of 2016. The VA researchers started their initial studies in 2016, and in 2018, fifteen (15) research findings were published.

In 2019, the MVP reached 750,000 veterans enrolled, and twenty-six (26) research findings were published using MVP data. Finally, in 2023, the MVP made history by enrolling the one (1) millionth veteran.

In 2023, the VA researchers, using MVP data, released a study to help improve cancer prediction models for both breast cancer and prostate cancer.

One year later, in 2024, the MVP conducted the world’s largest genetic study to date that investigated nearly forty-four (44) million genetic variants, resulting in more than 250 billion association analyses. The results of this study were published in Science magazine.

Since 2018, the VA researchers have published over 525 research findings using MVP data. These are available for review online.

My Opinion: The overall goal of the Million Veterans Program (MVP) is to conduct research on how to improve the health care of existing veterans and future generations of veterans.

I believe that research findings provided by MVP studies are helping to inform future changes to VA clinical care.

Two examples of this are how prostate cancer and breast cancer are detected and how our genes cause people to respond to different medications, such as those for blood clots and diabetes

Another research study deals with how genes impact the success of knee and hip replacement surgeries.

The bottom line is simple: There are eighteen (18) million veterans, and approximately nine (9) million veterans are enrolled in the VA healthcare system. Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA healthcare system to participate in the Million Veteran Program.

To read the latest research findings, readers can contact www.mvp.va.gov

I would encourage all veterans to participate. You can join the MVP by calling (866) 441-6075 (toll-free) to schedule a visit at the VAMC Cincinnati. The MVP staff person will explain the Million Veteran Program and answer any questions you may have.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.