Op-Ed: HUD’s 2025 Point-in-Time Count for Veterans

In May of 2026, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the statistics and results of the 2025 Point-in-Time Count, in an effort to estimate the number of veterans without a dwelling unit.

Statistics indicated that on a single night in January of 2025, 32,495 veterans experienced homelessness within the United States. The Point-in-Time Count was initiated in 2009, and 32,495 veterans is a 56.1% reduction since 2010.

Veterans were counted in two (2) distinct classifications: sheltered homelessness and unsheltered homelessness. Veterans who experienced sheltered homelessness lived in places such as emergency shelters, transitional housing programs or supportive settings.

Veterans who are classified as unsheltered homelessness reside in cars (or abandoned cars), parks, sidewalks, abandoned buildings, and tents or cardboard shelters on sidewalks or in forests.

The 2025 Point-in-Time survey discovered that 18,877 veterans experienced sheltered homelessness and 13,851 veterans experienced unsheltered homelessness.

The HUD document stated that the experience of homelessness alone is already harmful to veteran’s whole health, mind, body and soul. But unsheltered homelessness among veterans is even worse.

Detailed research into this area indicated that unsheltered homeless veterans report more significant health conditions than those veterans who are sheltered.

Twenty-five (25) states saw increases in veteran homelessness, with Oregon, Pennsylvania and New York having the largest numerical increases. The states of Mississippi, Utah and Wyoming had the largest percentage increases in veteran homelessness.

Twenty-three (23) states witnessed decreases in veteran homelessness, with California, Florida, Indiana and Illinois having the largest decreases in veteran homelessness. The states of North Dakota, Alabama and Arkansas had the largest percentage decrease in veteran homelessness.

Two (2) states (Massachusetts and Alaska) had no change in their veteran homelessness from 2024 to 2025.

United States Territories/Commonwealth American Samoa and the Northern Marianas Islands had no data posted, while the Virgin Islands had a 77.8% increase in veteran homelessness from 2024 to 2025 and Guam had an increase of 15.6% for the same time period.

The State of Ohio had a 13.4% increase from 2024 to 2025 in veteran homelessness. From 2023 to 2025, Ohio experienced a 7.2% increase in veteran homelessness. From 2022 to 2025, the increase was only 5.5%.

From 2015 to 2025, the State of Ohio experienced a 43.5% decrease in veteran homelessness. From 2020 to 2025, Ohio had an 8.5% decrease in veteran homelessness.

The 2025 Point-in-Time Count statistic for Cincinnati/Hamilton County in 2024 was 145 homeless veterans. For Columbus/Franklin County, the total was 91 homeless veterans in 2024. For Dayton/Montgomery County, there were 56 homeless veterans in 2024.

My Opinion: The HUD Point-in-Time Count analysis was started in 2009 and is an attempt to calculate the number of individuals who are homeless in the United States. One day in January of each year, an attempt is made to obtain a count of all homeless people.

HUD focuses the counting attempt on the larger population areas of a state. For example, the State of Ohio has counts for eight (8) areas and a count of 108 homeless veterans in the classification of remaining balance of state.

The HUD Point-in-Time Count is a measure of progress toward ending veteran homelessness. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) uses this data as a benchmark of their progress in serving veterans. But I believe that the VA needs more frequent, more accurate data.

Starting in 2026, the VA has required that every VA Medical Center create and maintain a high-quality, by-name list of each veteran experiencing homelessness. This listing must include their contact information and their service need.

This listing should have been started at least ten (10) years ago.

The Clermont County Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) has taken a significant step in starting a Veterans Village.

Their effort will fill a critical need in the region by offering housing opportunities to at least nineteen (19) veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

If all the counties in Ohio made this same effort that the CMHA did, we certainly would reduce the 13.4% increase from 2024 to 2025 that Ohio sustained in veteran homelessness.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County).