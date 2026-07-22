Letter to the Editor: Caring for animals amid wildfire smoke warnings

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada is worsening air quality across parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast. Like humans, other animals are vulnerable to the harmful effects of smoke, especially birds, young or elderly animals, and those with underlying heart or lung conditions.

Dogs with unnaturally flattened faces—including bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers, and boxers—struggle to breathe even under normal conditions. For these breathing-impaired breeds, smoky air can quickly become dangerous.

The best way to protect animals is to keep them indoors with windows closed, limit outdoor time to brief bathroom breaks, avoid strenuous activity outside, and use air purifiers or air-conditioning systems to help maintain cleaner indoor air.

This is also an important time to prepare an emergency kit for animals. It should include a harness and leash or carrier, medications, medical records, and at least one week’s worth of food, bottled water, and litter for cats. Animals should be microchipped and wear ID tags with current contact information in case they become separated from their families.

Animals depend on us for their health and safety. As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to affect communities across the U.S., taking these simple precautions can help keep them safe.

Sincerely,

Melissa Rae Sanger, LVT

The PETA Foundation

Norfolk, VA