Conservation impacted due to USDA staff cuts

For producers, federal conservation programs are complex compared to straightforward transactions with equipment or seed vendors. Enrolling in a three-to-five-year federal contract requires extensive data logging, compliance reporting, and strict implementation guidelines.

Producers rely on U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) local offices, specifically the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), to help navigate these transitions. For many, the NRCS office is the only place to talk through complex challenges without facing a commercial conflict of interest.

Today, the roles that maintain this vital support structure are at risk, threatening to create a gap that could affect both the financial viability of producers and the ecological footprint of American agriculture.

A pattern of attrition has swept the state and nation, triggering bottleneck problems for producers. For example, Nebraska alone lost 89 positions statewide as total personnel plummeted from 407 to 318.

Operational support is projected to deteriorate even further. The USDA’s next fiscal budget is projected to cut approximately $700 million from NRCS technical assistance. This budgetary reduction will trigger an estimated 3,000 additional staff cuts nationwide, further stressing the system.

The defunding of these services is hitting producers at a difficult time; compounding the pressures of an already stressed agricultural economy where producers need every resource available to stay profitable.

To support producers and field offices in your community, call or write to your U.S. senators and representative to advocate that Congress allocates at least $1 billion in dedicated Conservation Technical Assistance (CTA) funding for 2027.

This level of CTA funding, similar to what was provided in 2022-2024, is essential for local offices to continue to hire, train, and retain the specialized professionals needed to guide producers through complex conservation challenges.

By Nash Leef, policy associate, Center for Rural Affairs. Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, nonprofit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.