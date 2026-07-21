This week’s Athlete of the Week is Goshen junior baseball pitcher Branson Kennard

Kennard’s first varsity season was solid for the Warriors.

He opened the 2026 season with a complete-game, one-hit win over Bethel-Tate. Kennard struck out 11 and surrendered just one run in Goshen’s season-opening 3-1 victory March 28. Five days later, Kennard fanned 13 batters and earned a complete-game shutout win over Reading on April 2. Reading recorded four hits and no walks.

Kennard finished the season with a 7-0 record in 11 appearances and 10 starts. He went the distance in five of those starts. Kennard struck out 91 batters and recorded double-digit strikeout totals in six starts. He had a 1.18 WHIP and a 2.10 ERA for the Warriors.