ROCKET PROPELLED: Heckler to take over new CNE athletics director

OWENSVILLE

With just a few weeks until his official start date, Chad Heckler compared stepping into the role of athletics director at Clermont Northeastern Local School District to drinking water from a fire hydrant. However, the head baseball coach for the Rockets has experience in transitioning to new positions, and he is confident in his ability to overcome those challenges with the aspiration of setting future generations of Rocket student-athletes up for success after their high school days.

Heckler will officially be named AD on Aug. 1, succeeding current athletics director Andrew Marlatt, who is concluding more than 30 years in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator.

“Coach (Marlatt) has set a great foundation for that based on what he’s been able to do out here,” Heckler said. “It’s not going to be me getting in everybody’s business and telling them how they should run their teams, but as an athletic department in general, those core values, those standards and those expectations are what I want to try to have unified across all teams.

Clermont Northeastern head baseball coach Chad Heckler high-fives Brady Schmidt during a National Division game against Williamsburg on April 11, 2025, at Clermont Northeastern High School in Owensville. Heckler will be the district’s new athletics director beginning Aug. 1.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun file photo

Clermont Northeastern head baseball coach Chad Heckler, right, talks with Bacon Geer during a National Division game April 30, 2026, against Williamsburg at Clermont Northeastern High School in Owensville. Heckler will become the district’s new athletics director Aug. 1.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun file photo

“They can do it in their own way, but these will be the expectations and standards of our athletic department as a whole.”

Heckler came to Clermont Northeastern in 2023-24, a year before Marlatt’s arrival, but the two share similar beliefs about what goes into a district’s athletics department from top to bottom.

“Coach Marlatt, his vision and everything he has been able to do out here at the school, he and I are very like-minded on a lot of things, and I like the direction that the school is going in,” Heckler said. “I have liked learning from him, and I think this will be a nice challenge for me to get into that realm.”

Although this will be Heckler’s first job in school administration, his personal background and results from his CNE baseball program demonstrate he is more than qualified for the new role.

LESSONS LEARNED IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

Before coaching Rockets baseball, Heckler had a career in law enforcement in Shelby County, in West Central Ohio. After graduating from Sidney High School, he played college baseball across Dayton, Upstate New York and the Carolinas. His coaching began post-college as Lehman Catholic High School’s junior varsity coach.

He joined law enforcement, working at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and later the West Virginia State Police for about 15 years, he said. During that time, he coached with youth organizations, including serving as president of a youth baseball group for several years.

“I was then approached by a health insurance company to do fraud investigations for them,” he said. “It opened up abilities for my wife, who was being pursued by her company to take promotions within their company. Those opportunities required us to relocate to Cincinnati.

“It was like a catch-22. I had to take a little bit of a backseat with my professional career for her to gain, but then I got to move back closer to home.”

Shortly after arriving, he applied for the opening head baseball coaching position at CNE, where he led the program to a 30-31 overall record, including a 21-15 mark in the National Division. This past spring, the Rockets gained 11 wins, which was the most in a single season since the team won 14 games in 2021.

“I brought standards, accountability and expectations to our baseball program,” Heckler said. “With my state police background, core values instilled in me during 30 weeks of training shaped my approach. I pass those values to my sons, and I’ve brought that into my baseball program.”

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