Ohio EPA is issuing a statewide Air Quality Advisory as smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to adversely impact air quality.

The advisory is in effect starting 7:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026. Ohio EPA will issue an expiration notice when the air quality improves, and the smoke has left the region. Ohio EPA expects Canadian wildfire smoke to enter northern Ohio in the early morning hours and could extend into the entire state by the end of the day. Ohio EPA expects the Air Quality Index may be in the “Unhealthy” range.

When air quality is in this range, some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups (due to medical conditions, exposure conditions, or innate susceptibility) may experience more serious health effects.

To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people should avoid all outdoor activities. Everyone else should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Go inside if you have symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. If you continue to experience adverse health effects, please contact your doctor.

To see real-time air quality in your area, visit the AirNow website.