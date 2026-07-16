Community mourns the death of 18-year-old killed in multi-car accident

On July 6, a local 18-year-old died in a multi-car accident on state Route 131 in Miami Township, and the Clermont County community is mourning the loss.

Wyatt Fisher, 18, of Blanchester, was killed in the accident while riding his motorcycle.

Fisher was a 2026 graduate of Clermont Northeastern as well as a 20226 graduate of Live Oaks Automotive Service Technology, a member of the Wayne Township Fire Department and Stonelick Fire Department, and had just started in his role as an assistant coach for CNE’s boys soccer team.

The community is coming together to share memories of Fisher; it’s clear that he was a beloved member of his community, and many are feeling the heavy weight of death.

CNE Superintendent Travis Dorsey posted this statement on CNE’s website:

“Dear Clermont Northeastern School District Community,

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the devastating news of the passing of an incredible young man and a beloved member of our school family, Wyatt Fisher. Wyatt passed away unexpectedly, leaving a deep void in the hearts of all who knew him. This tragedy has deeply impacted our community, and we extend our most sincere condolences to Wyatt’s family, friends, and teammates.

Wyatt was a proud graduate of Clermont Northeastern and had just stepped into a new role as the newest addition to our coaching staff, set to begin his first season as an assistant coach for the boys soccer team. In addition to his dedication to our students and athletes, Wyatt served our broader community as a member of the local fire department. His passion for service, his leadership, and his character made him an exemplary young man, and his absence will be deeply felt across the entire district.

During this incredibly difficult time, we want to offer our full support to everyone affected by this profound loss. Please keep his loved ones and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this transition. We will share further information regarding services to honor Wyatt’s life as soon as details are finalized.

Sincerely,

Travis Dorsey

Clermont Northeastern School District”

Live Oaks Career Campus shared this statement on the school’s Facebook page:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Live Oaks Automotive Service Technology Class of 2026 graduate, Wyatt Fisher.

Wyatt was kind, had a quiet strength about him, and was always smiling. His friendly spirit touched those around him, and he will be deeply missed by our Live Oaks family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Wyatt’s family, friends, fellow classmates, instructors, and his brothers and sisters in the fire service during this incredibly difficult time.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at Clermont Northeastern High School in Batavia. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 17, beginning at 11:00 a.m., followed by a fire service procession to Batavia Union Cemetery, where Wyatt will be laid to rest with full fire service honors.

We know this loss is deeply felt throughout our school community. If you are struggling and need support, please reach out to your Live Oaks school counselor via email.

If you need immediate support, Child Focus Crisis Services is available 24 hours a day at 513-528-SAVE (7283). You can also call, text, or chat 988 to connect with the Crisis Lifeline.

Please keep Wyatt’s loved ones and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers as we remember a young man whose kindness and smile will not be forgotten.”

Wayne Township Fire and Rescue shared memories of Fisher on its Facebook page:

“With heavy hearts, today, July 8th, 2026, Wayne Township Fire & Rescue is mourning the loss of Firefighter Wyatt Fisher, following an off-duty motor accident

Wyatt was a dedicated firefighter, starting as a cadet alongside his brother & parents at Wayne Township Fire & Rescue, moving on to complete his 36-hour Volunteer Firefighter courses before he even graduated high school. His ambition was truly showcased in everything he set his mind to, including becoming a cadet at Stonelick Township Fire Department while simultaneously exceeding the requirements of his role at Wayne Township. Every challenge thrown his way was met with a smile & kindness that will continue to be an inspiration to every person who was graced with the ability to have known him. Wyatt graduated from Clermont Northeastern High School’s class of 2026 with an impressive list of achievements. Some of those achievements include positions on CNE’s Varsity Boys Soccer, Tennis & Bowling teams, obtaining his Automotive Service Technician certification from Live Oaks Career Campus, a program in which he was dual-enrolled during his final two years of high school. The legacy left behind by Wyatt is not something that will ever be measurable in words, but will be reflected in the lives he touched, the people he loved & the communities he served.

Please keep Wyatt’s family, friends & fellow firefighters in your thoughts & prayers as they navigate the coming challenges associated with such an immeasurable loss.”

Stonelick Township Fire Department shared this message on its Facebook page:

“It is with profound sadness that the members of the Stonelick Township Fire Department announce the off-duty passing of Firefighter Wyatt Fisher. Wyatt’s unexpected passing has left an immeasurable void within our department and throughout the community he so proudly served.

Wyatt exemplified what it meant to serve others. Whether answering emergency calls, supporting his fellow firefighters, or lending a helping hand whenever it was needed, he carried himself with compassion, humility, and dedication. His commitment to protecting our community reflected the very best of the fire service.

Wyatt’s passion for serving others began early in his life. Prior to joining the Stonelick Township Fire Department, he proudly served as a Cadet with Wayne Township Fire & EMS, where he developed the skills, values, and dedication that would define his career in the fire service. He continued that commitment as a firefighter with our department, earning the respect and friendship of everyone who had the privilege of serving alongside him.

Beyond his service to the fire service, Wyatt was a proud graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School and had recently accepted a position as an assistant coach for the Clermont Northeastern boys’ soccer program. He was deeply committed to mentoring young people and making a positive impact both on and off the field. His character, leadership, and selfless spirit touched countless lives.

During this incredibly difficult time, we ask our community to keep Wyatt’s family, friends, teammates, fellow firefighters, and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for the overwhelming support shown to our department and to those mourning this tremendous loss.

Wyatt’s legacy of service, kindness, and dedication will never be forgotten. It will continue to inspire the members of the Stonelick Township Fire Department, Wayne Township Fire & EMS, and all those whose lives he touched for years to come.

Funeral arrangements and opportunities to honor Wyatt’s life will be shared as they become available.

Rest easy, Brother. We have the watch from here.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Fisher’s family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-wyatt-fishers-family.

Fisher’s family shared memories of him on the fundraising site:

“On July 8, 2026, our family lost an incredible son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend, firefighter, coach, and servant to his community.

Following a tragic motorcycle accident, Wyatt passed away far too soon at just 18 years old, leaving behind a family and community who loved him beyond words.

Although his time with us was far too short, Wyatt lived a life defined by service, compassion, and kindness.

From an early age, Wyatt knew he wanted to help others. He began his journey in the fire service as a cadet with Wayne Township Fire & Rescue, serving alongside his parents and brother. Before graduating high school, he had completed his Volunteer Firefighter training and proudly served as a firefighter at both Wayne Township and Stonelick Township Fire Departments. His commitment to serving others wasn’t just something he did. It was simply who he was.

Wyatt was a proud 2026 graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School, where he participated in varsity soccer, tennis, and bowling while earning his Automotive Service Technician certification through Live Oaks Career Campus. He had recently accepted a position as an assistant coach for the Clermont Northeastern boys soccer team and was excited to mentor the next generation of student-athletes.

Anyone who knew Wyatt knew his smile, his humility, and his servant’s heart. He never hesitated to help someone in need and had a way of making everyone around him feel welcome. His impact on his family, friends, teammates, fellow firefighters, and community is impossible to measure.

Today, Wyatt leaves behind his loving parents, Ryan and Cindy, his brother, Peyton, and his best friend, Brayden, who meant the world to him. They are facing unimaginable grief along with the unexpected financial burdens that accompany such a tragic loss.

This fundraiser has been created to help Ryan, Cindy, and Peyton with the medical expenses, funeral and memorial costs, and the many unexpected financial burdens they were never prepared to face. Our hope is to ease some of that burden so they can focus on grieving together, honoring Wyatt’s life, and supporting one another during the difficult days ahead.

If you are able, any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and continue to keep the Fisher family in your thoughts and prayers.

The outpouring of love from our community has already been overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for every prayer, every kind word, and every act of generosity shown to the Fisher family.

Wyatt’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched, the people he inspired, and the example of selfless service he gave to his family, his fellow firefighters, his teammates, his community, and through his final act of generosity as an organ donor. Even after his passing, Wyatt continues to give the gift of life and hope to others.

Any funds remaining after covering expenses will be donated to charitable causes in Wyatt’s name, as chosen by his family, to continue his spirit of service and kindness.”

Funeral arrangements have been shared, and are as follows:

– Visitation will be held on July 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clermont Northeastern High School in Batavia.

– Funeral services will be held on July 17, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a fire service procession to Batavia Union Cemetery, where Wyatt will be laid to rest with full fire service honors.