UC Clermont student finds his flight

BATAVIA, OH (July 7, 2026) – For Glenn Adusei-Poku, the path to becoming a pilot didn’t begin in the cockpit — it began with a willingness to change course.

“I chose the University of Cincinnati Clermont because of the people and the learning environment,” he said. “It really feels like the people here are invested in your success.”

That sense of community helped Adusei-Poku find not only the right program, but the right direction — one that ultimately put him on an upward path.

A journey shaped by opportunity

Adusei-Poku’s story began in Ghana, West Africa, where he lived until his family moved to the United States 12 years ago in search of greater opportunity.

“In Ghana, there are a lot of highly educated people but not a lot of jobs,” he said. “My parents knew that wasn’t what they wanted for us.”

Now based in Ohio, Adusei-Poku still reflects on what he left behind — the closeness of extended family and the simplicity of childhood.

“I miss the peace of always being outside, playing as a kid, being with family,” he said.

That journey — from Ghana to Ohio, from uncertainty to opportunity — laid the foundation for everything that followed.

The moment that changed everything

After graduating from high school in Columbus in 2022, Adusei-Poku enrolled at UC to study aerospace engineering. Aviation had always fascinated him, but it wasn’t until later that he realized where he truly belonged.

That realization came, unexpectedly, in a chemistry lab.

“My lab partner and I bonded over our shared dislike of chemistry and our love for flying,” Adusei-Poku said.

It was during one of those labs that his classmate told him about the aviation program at UC Clermont — a single conversation that would alter his trajectory.

“We entered the program together in 2023, and we’re both on track to graduate in December,” he said.

For Adusei-Poku, the shift wasn’t a setback — it was clarity.

“My passion wasn’t in engineering the aircraft,” he said. “It was in the cockpit.”

Learning to fly — for real

At UC Clermont, that passion became immediate and tangible.

The aviation program puts students in the air early, blending flight time with the technical knowledge required behind the scenes. With small class sizes and close interaction with instructors, the popular program emphasizes both skill and mentorship — an approach that helped Glenn push through early challenges and gain confidence in the air.

A 30-year partnership between UC Clermont and Sporty’s Academy has allowed the college’s unique aviation technology program to become one of the top 10 pilot training programs in the United States.

Sporty’s Academy is the educational division of Sporty’s Pilot Shop, the world’s largest provider of aviation educational resources and pilot supplies and a Federal Aviation Administration-approved pilot school headquartered at the Clermont County Airport in Batavia, Ohio — less than a mile from the UC Clermont campus.

“Everyone sees the flying,” he said. “But they don’t see the hours of bookwork that go into it.”

And the transition wasn’t easy.

“My first time, I wanted to throw up,” he said. “For the first couple of months, I was questioning whether I even wanted to do this.”

Flying in summer turbulence pushed him physically and mentally.

“I got sick four or five times,” he said. “There were days I wouldn’t eat before a flight.”

But with persistence — and support from instructors like Michael Daly — Adusei-Poku found his footing.

“Eventually, I got used to it,” he said. “Now, once I’m in the air, all my problems go away. I don’t think about anything else. It’s just peace.”

Support that lifts students higher

That journey has been made possible in part by scholarship support, including the Clermont County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.

Speaking at a scholarship event in March, Adusei-Poku reflected on what that support means — not just for him, but for all recipients. To donors, he added a reminder of the broader impact.

“Your generosity does more than simply ease a financial burden; it gives us the opportunity to pursue our goals and imagine futures that may not have otherwise been possible.”

Adusei-Poku plans to graduate in December with his bachelor’s degree and flight certifications, ready to take the next step in his career. His immediate goal is to work as a certified flight instructor, building hours and experience. Long term, he has his sights set on corporate aviation — flying business jets — with the same focus that has carried him this far.

These goals, he said, feel within reach because of the people around him.

“The mentors who have guided me and the support of my family — they’ve made all the difference,” he said.

Knowing when to alter course

If there’s one lesson Adusei-Poku hopes others take from his journey, it’s that changing direction isn’t failure — it’s growth.

“We often begin with a plan for our future,” he said in his remarks. “But as we grow and learn more about ourselves, that plan may no longer fit — and that’s OK.”

His advice to students is rooted in experience.

“Follow your heart. Do what you’re passionate about,” he said. “If you force yourself into something you don’t care about, you’re going to hate it.”

Instead, he encourages honesty — and courage.

“When the path you started on no longer reflects who you are becoming, don’t be afraid to reach for a higher altitude.”