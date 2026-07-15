This week’s Athlete of the Week is Amelia Chaos’ Sebastian Weinel

Weinel batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the Chaos’ 17-14 victory July 6. Later that day, he recorded two base knocks and an RBI in the win over the Goshen Cardinals.

Two days later July 8 against Tealtown, Weinel helped the Chaos advance to the Knothole Baseball Class A City World Series with a 2-for-2 evening that included three RBIs and a run scored.

In the two games of the Knothole Baseball Class A City World Series, Weinel recorded three hits, an RBI and a run scored.