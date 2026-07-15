Op-Ed: Veterans’ Social Security is “in Dire Straits”

The idiom “in dire straits” refers to a financial or emotional problem, where the situation is critical and escape is very difficult.

Approximately eight (8) million military veterans receive Social Security benefits. This classification makes up 13.5% of all adult beneficiaries in the United States.

Veterans and their families make up nearly 40% of the adult beneficiary population. Veterans pay into the Social Security system at the same 6.2% tax rate as non-veteran workers. Veterans certainly have a vested interest in a strong Social Security System.

To many veterans, who did not retire from the military, the Social Security Program is the only retirement program they have.

According to the June 2026 Monthly Budget Review, issued by the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Government collected $4.2 trillion dollars over the last nine (9) months. That is good news!

Unfortunately, over the same nine (9) months, the Federal Government spent (or lost) $5.5 trillion dollars. To make up the shortfall, it had to add $126 billion to the over $39 trillion in the National Debt.

According to the President of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Maya MacGuineas, “we are likely to borrow $2 trillion or more this fiscal year.”

Social Security and Medicare are within seven (7) years of Trust Fund exhaustion,” stated President MacGuineas, “and action needs to be taken to prevent across-the-board cuts to both programs.”

In the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, published in June of 2026, the projection was that Social Security is only seven (7) years from insolvency and was going to be insolvent by 2032.

Statistics reveal that Social Security benefit costs have exceeded its revenue since 2010.

The collection reserves that were built up in the 1990’s and early 2010s will be entirely exhausted. The existing federal law stipulates that the Social Security Program cannot pay out more than it collects.

In 2032, when today’s 59-year-olds reach their full retirement age and today’s youngest retirees will turn 70 years old, Social Security retirees will suffer an automatic twenty-two (22%) percent benefit reduction under the federal law.

This prospect of insolvency has been projected since the 1980s. President Bill Clinton (in the late 1990s) and George W. Bush (in the early 2000s) lobbied for Social Security reforms.

Both Presidents recognized the value of acting early to phase in changes gradually. However, nothing of any resolution occurred. The insolvency problem still exists.

My Opinion: The first step in solving a problem is to admit that we have a problem. Can we solve the Social Security insolvency problem before 2032? Perhaps, if we admit there is a serious problem, we will take decisive action to mitigate its consequences.

Unfortunately, all the congressional campaign rhetoric I have heard this year has never mentioned reforming the Social Security Program. No one likes to talk about this subject as it is a “sacred cow” and should be avoided until after the elections.

Will Congress step in, at the last moment in 2032, to borrow more money to keep Social Security going without reducing benefits? Right now, we will be approximately $41 trillion dollars in National debt at the conclusion of this fiscal year.

If we borrow or use general funds to finance Social Security benefits, we will have to incur massive debt. Our political leaders should be discussing this situation now and explaining it to the general public.

Ironically, the U.S. Senators that we elect in this election, for six (6) year terms, will be in office in 2032, and they will have to explain the 22% reduction of Social Security benefits to recipients.

What reforms can be made now to mitigate the consequences of obtaining Social Security solvency? Small reforms can be made, but it will take the effort of Republicans and Democrats working together in a bipartisan effort.

An “Ad Hoc” Joint Congressional Working Committee can accomplish this by focusing on the benefits provided and the revenues collected issues. Unfortunately, the best Senator to Chair this Committee was the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Someone has to step forward and “take the point” on reforming the Social Security Program before 2032. I have over eight (8) million veterans depending on the actions of Congress.

They paid their 6.2% tax when they served in the military, and many have already attained their forty (40) quarters of service for their Social Security retirement. Congress should not let them down.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is on the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Legislative Committee and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be contacted at: plahovinsak@msn.com.