Op-Ed: Veterans Remember the July 27th Armistice

Korean War Veterans remember the date of July 27, 1953 as the day the fighting was halted by the signing of the Korea Armistice Agreement. This signing served as a temporary military ceasefire and not a permanent political peace treaty, like the one that ended World War II.

Although the signing stopped hostilities, it was not a permanent peace treaty between nations. It caused the withdrawal of all military forces and equipment from a four-thousand-meter-wide zone, now called the Demilitarized Zone or DMZ

On July 10, 1951, peace negotiations were started to end the fighting. It took two (2) years to finally come to an agreement for a truce. The primary reason it took so long was the issue of repatriating prisoners-of-war.

During the two (2) years of negotiations of the agreement, approximately 8,000 United States troops were killed in action. The United Nations Command (UNC) sustained over 140,000 casualties during the same time period.

The Chinese People’s Volunteer Army (PVA) and the North Korean People’s Army (KPA) held over 10,000 prisoners-of-war (POWs), while the UNC held 150,000 prisoners-of-war (POWs).

Many of the North Korean POWs were South Korean conscripts forced into the KPA at the start of the war. While many of the Chinese PVAs were Nationalist Chinese soldiers captured by the Communists and forced into their Army.

Both North Korea and China wanted all their 150,000 POWs repatriated back to them, while many of the PVA and KPA soldiers refused to be repatriated to North Korea or China.