FAMILY AFFAIR: Dauwe keeps tradition going with path toward coaching

WILLIAMSBURG

While waiting for athletes to arrive for Thursday night training at Williamsburg Community Park, Kiana Dauwe played a 3-point shooting game with her father, Daniel.

The Williamsburg graduate and national champion still has that stroke.

But the friendly competition and gentle teasing between Kiana and her father highlighted the deep connection that basketball and family have created in her life. This bond has been a cornerstone since childhood and now shapes Kiana’s vision for her future.

“My whole life has revolved around basketball,” Dauwe said. “My dad has been my trainer since I was 5 years old. He’s always pushed me. Sometimes I thought, ‘Man, I don’t want to do this.’ But it’s very rewarding to get to where I did.”

Williamsburg High School graduate Kiana Dauwe, right, watches an athlete during a dribbling workout at her father’s training session July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg High School graduate Kiana Dauwe smiles at one of her athletes before a session July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg High School graduate Kiana Dauwe attempts a 3-point shot in a shooting contest with her father, Daniel, July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg High School graduate Kiana Dauwe takes part in a dribbling drill with a couple of athletes during her father’s training session July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg graduate Kiana Dauwe smiles while she watches her young athletes participate in a drill July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Williamsburg High School graduate Kiana Dauwe talks with a young athlete during a training session July 9, 2026, at Williamsburg Community Park.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Every Tuesday and Thursday evening throughout the summer, Dauwe has hosted basketball training sessions for local youth to help them progress for the upcoming school year. The sessions are more than just skill-building — they reflect Dauwe’s emerging goal to become an educator and coach for future generations.

“My dad has inspired me, and I’ll say that time and time again,” she said. “It was my last youth game, and he wrote everyone on the team a letter, and I remember one of my friends to this day still holds onto that letter to heart, even though she stopped playing basketball.

“Yeah, I’m hosting trainings right now, and I’m trying to get them better, and they want to be better. But the impact that you have on kids, ‘Man, somebody believed in me, somebody wanted me to be better.’ Giving them that confidence, that push to know that somebody else wants more for them, too, not just their parents or somebody else outside of that.”

Training sessions are at both the Williamsburg Junior Athletic Association Sports Complex and Williamsburg Community Park. Dauwe likes to switch locations to give the youth experience on different courts. Dauwe reminisced about her time with Scott Barker, with whom she often trained as a child. He had all his players do the same workouts, regardless of skill level, and for an advanced player like Dauwe, that often felt cumbersome. Yet it gives her a valuable perspective now.

“I want to push them out of their comfort zone; you’re going to be uncomfortable, but you’re going to get it. As long as you keep coming, keep practicing at home, you’re gonna get it,” Dauwe said. “And I like that, putting kids in an environment where they are uncomfortable, and they have to push themselves, too. It’s not just me.”

Where Dauwe is now in her life is a far cry from where she began. Initially, she entered college planning to become a physical therapist. However, as she spent more time working with kids, her career ambitions began to shift.

“Even watching my dad. He works in a school, and seeing him with kids, it made me see that spark that they have or that little light that goes off in their heads,” Kiana said. “I thought, ‘I really like this; I really like seeing them grow.’”

Daniel would host training sessions on Friday nights. Instead of asking for money for the sessions, Daniel would ask parents to have their children bring canned goods to donate to local food pantries, Kiana said.

“That would be one of the best things that I would look forward to throughout middle school and everything,” Kiana said. “I would promote them on my Facebook when I was in middle school.”

Dauwe continued to participate in her father’s training sessions. Over time, she transitioned from student to instructor, naturally leading her to begin hosting her own sessions during the summer.

“I’m very friendly, and I like meeting new people. I like training new minds, and I like seeing growth, which is exactly why I want to be a teacher, too. It’s so rewarding,” she said.

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