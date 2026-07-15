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CPS moves to put renewal levy on Nov. 3 ballot

By Megan Alley, Sun Editor
in
The Clermont County Board of Commissioners met on July 7, 2026.

The Clermont County Board of Commissioners met on July 7, 2026.

During the July 7 meeting of the Clermont County Board of Commissioners, the commissioners approved the action to request the county auditor to certify to the board of commissioners the total tax evaluation to the county in the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by renewal of the existing levy for Children’s Protective Services. This is a step to putting a renewal of the CPS levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.