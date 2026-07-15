COMMENTARY: W’burg bike trail might be worth exploring

Last week, I wrote about how Sycamore Park in Batavia Township is the county’s gem. Now, I want to highlight a similar treasure.

The Village of Williamsburg has its own such gem.

Back in the spring, Lucy and I enjoyed an afternoon stroll at Williamsburg Community Park at 150 E. Main St. The park’s spacious grounds attract many visitors and play host to events, such as National Night Out and June in Olde Williamsburg last month.

WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY PARK

The Village of Williamsburg maintains the 35-acre park, which features two paved walking trails — one is 0.6 miles, and the other is 0.8 miles. Amenities include a basketball court, playground, picnic shelters, disc golf, a baseball field, river access, sand volleyball, cornhole boards, and pickleball courts, as listed on the village website.

The trail is a joint project of local agencies, and when finished, it will span more than 13 miles, connecting Williamsburg and Batavia, the Village of Williamsburg website states. As of now, the trail consists of 6 miles, according to the Clermont Park District, making it an option for both short and long rides or walks.

For part of its route, the mixed-use trail shares sections of roadway with vehicles and also makes use of abandoned roads created during East Fork State Park’s construction, according to the Village of Williamsburg website. This mixed setting means users experience both dedicated and shared trail environments.

The trail starts at the end of South Broadway in Williamsburg and follows Williamsburg-Bantam Road through the East Fork Wildlife Area. It then crosses Kain Run Creek via a bridge, leads to a scenic overlook by William Harsha Lake, and continues upward to the main campground road in East Fork State Park. Throughout, the route offers both road and scenic natural segments.

I saw the trail when we went on our walk, and I’m eager to give it a try. I would love to purchase a bike and ride it with Lucy. It would be a great form of exercise for both of us and give us an opportunity to see more in a short amount of time.

When we visited, Williamsburg was quiet. We took two loops around the paved trail, giving Lucy plenty to explore. Though Sycamore Park and Batavia Township offer greater variety in scenery, Williamsburg’s wide-open layout offers fewer visual changes during a walk. With limited tree cover — unlike the other parks I’ve mentioned — a hot, sunny day might not be ideal.

Because the playground, basketball court and similar amenities sit away from the path, I don’t need to worry about Lucy getting too distracted. Variations in elevation on the paved path add a modest challenge to the walk.

Although Lucy and I don’t visit Williamsburg Community Park often since we live on the other side of the county, it’s still a great spot for an afternoon walk. Maybe once I get a bike, we’ll try the bike trail.

Overall, I give Williamsburg Community Park a solid 4.2 out of 5.