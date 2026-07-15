Clermont County WIC Celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 10, 2026) – Clermont County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is celebrating Breastfeeding Awareness Month on Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Batavia Township Community Center, 1535 Clough Pike.

The event will celebrate breastfeeding and expecting families with games, prizes, refreshments, and giveaways. The entire community is invited to attend; attendees do not have to be part of the WIC program.

In addition, the event will highlight resources from community partners such as Child Focus, Help Me Grow, and the Mercy Hospital Anderson Family Birthing Center.

The Clermont County WIC program is operated through Clermont County Public Health. In addition to supplemental nutrition, WIC provides breastfeeding education and support to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. WIC’s breastfeeding peer helpers and health professionals host in-person and virtual breastfeeding classes and support groups, as well as help qualifying mothers obtain breast pumps.

For more information about WIC and the Aug. 8 event, please visit ClermontHealthOhio.gov/wic or call (513) 732-7329.

Clermont County Public Health (CCPH) is a local government agency that provides public and environmental services, nursing services, and education to Clermont County residents. CCPH is dedicated to the mission of striving to improve Clermont County by preventing disease, promoting health, and protecting the environment. For more information, contact ClermontHealthOhio.gov or (513) 732-7499.