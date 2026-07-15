CHAOTIC COMEBACKS

SHARONVILLE — One word best describes the Amelia Chaos during the 2026 Knothole Baseball Class A City World Series tournament.

Grit.

The Chaos flirted near elimination throughout the double-elimination tournament, staging three comeback wins — including both games in the championship round against Lebanon — to secure back-to-back city titles.

Coming from the losers’ bracket, the Chaos needed two wins against the Gold on July 10 at Kemper Sports Park and delivered. Game 1 saw them overturn a 3-1 deficit with a seven-run top of the seventh, clinching an 8-3 win.

The second game was a back-and-forth battle. Amelia let a 4-1 lead slip but rallied with five runs in the sixth, erasing a 7-4 deficit and taking the lead for good.

“I don’t mean to be negative, but we didn’t hit well this whole tournament. We usually score 20-plus runs, and we have more than one big inning, but thankfully, in this tournament, we had one inning that saved our butts,” manager Mike Ream said. “But the boys played well. I have a few first- and second-year players, and they came through when we needed base runners, drawing a walk, getting a hit or at least putting the ball in play and moving runners.”

Game 1’s rally began with Rylan Smith’s one-out RBI double that scored Sebastian Weinel to close the deficit within 3-2. The Chaos loaded the bases following a single and a hit batsman before Cooper Bush’s single scored two for a 4-3 lead. The Chaos reloaded the bases, and Billy Reed’s walk plated another run for a 5-3 lead. Bush and Reed scored on an error, and Vito Piscopo’s single made it an 8-3 game.

Defense helped Joey Elliott shut the door on the Gold when Weinel threw out a batter stretching a single into a double, and Rylan Smith threw out a would-be base stealer for the second out in the inning. Elliott then struck out the final batter to force a winner-take-all Game 3.

In Game 2, the Chaos drew four walks, a hit batsman, and collected three hits in their decisive five-run sixth. The highlight of the frame was when Smith stole home plate to tie the game at 7.

“There are a few kids on the team who know that they have a green light, and I told Rylan when he got on third, ‘Your run has to score to take the lead. Watch the pitcher and watch the catcher,’” Ream said. “Usually, when the pitcher gets the ball from the catcher, he’ll turn his back to the plate, but Rylan actually went on the pitch. That was 100 percent him.”

Two batters later, Reed was hit by a pitch to bring in Carter Ream for the lead, and Elliott’s walk made it 9-7.

Elliott came on to do the rest.

Elliott shut out Lebanon over the final innings of Game 1. In the deciding game, the Batavia sophomore tossed 3 2/3 scoreless frames with two hits and three strikeouts.

“He really came through,” Ream said. “He didn’t play the first half of the year for us because he was a freshman playing baseball for Batavia. When he came on, I asked if he had pitched, and he said he did. We threw him out there, and he was pretty good.

“And his dad said he only threw six innings all year at Batavia. He has great off-speed stuff. He’s not going to throw anything at you, but he has a great curve and a great slider.”

Smith also made his mark throughout the city tournament, providing crucial contributions at key moments.

He drove in three runs in the two championship games and started Game 1, grinding for five innings and striking out nine batters. Smith threw three innings in his July 6 start against the Amelia Tigers, striking out three. He also played with a fractured thumb late in Game 1 when he moved to catcher.

“He’s definitely my No. 1 pitcher,” Ream said. “He’s got all the heart in the world.”

This year, roster size increased to 15 from previous seasons’ 11 or 12, including several new players. The larger squad made playing time challenging, but Ream ensured everyone saw action.

Ream was down two players for the championship games with Bentlee Drake and Glenn Bates on vacation, but the team found a way to make do.

“They are near the top of the lineup, but the boys showed a lot of heart,” Ream said. “It’s all on the kids. They might not show up enough, but they show up when they have to.”

The Chaos finished the series 6-1, winning six straight after losing their opener to Tealtown when a lineup rule violation led to a forfeit.

After rebounding with a 17-6 win over WYO-Sheppard, the Chaos survived a controversial nine-inning, 17-14 victory against the intracity team Tigers. In that contest, umpires ruled the game as a time contest, and once the one-hour and 50-minute limit arrived, the Amelia Tigers had won, 13-12. However, Ream had contacted the tournament director before the game, he said, and found out after the contest that tournament rules state the game should have been seven innings, not a time limit. The Chaos eventually prevailed, with Elliott striking out nine over 4 2/3 innings. Social media buzzed about the outcome, but parents of Chaos players supported Ream and the team.

“Really, what makes this team special are the parents,” he said. “I can have three games a week and call two practices, and they don’t complain; they’ll show up.”

The Chaos then raced out to a 9-2 lead against the Goshen Cardinals before hanging on for a 12-11 victory, and earned redemption in the loser bracket semifinal against Tealtown with a 12-1 victory.

“We’ve been together. I’ve coached these kids in football when they were 6 years old, a lot of them wrestle, and I officiate in wrestling and I’ve obviously been coaching them for the last five years. It’s really good team chemistry,” Ream said.