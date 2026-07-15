Batavia Post Investigating a Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP – The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash involving three vehicles on State Route 131 near Dry Run Road. The crash occurred on July 6, 2026, at approximately 12:20 p.m. in Miami Township, Clermont County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Honda CBR600RR, driven by Wyatt Fisher, 18, Blanchester, was traveling eastbound on State Route 131. A 2011 Volkswagen Routan, operated by Starlina Fritts, 46, Milford, was also traveling eastbound on State Route 131. A 2017 Ford Escape, operated by Regan Tassell, 23, Batavia, was stopped in traffic westbound on State Route 131. The Volkswagen Routan slowed in traffic and was struck from behind by the Honda CBR600RR. The Honda CBR600RR then traveled left of center and struck the Ford Escape.

Mr. Fisher was transported by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Miami Township PD and Miami Township Fire and EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Batavia Post.