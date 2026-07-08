Williamsburg PD to host National Night Out

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department is preparing for its annual summer tradition.

The PD will host National Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Williamsburg Community Park, a tradition over the last few years.

National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, according to the event website. The decades-old event strengthens ties between residents and law enforcement, fostering community and positive interaction.

Millions join National Night Out annually across thousands of communities in all states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more.

The Williamsburg PD event features a split-the-pot, food from local vendors, including Hometown Swirls in Mount Orab and Street Kitchen in Batavia, a DJ and a bouncy house from Party Go Round Event Rentals.

Businesses or individuals wishing to donate to National Night Out can email Cpl. Brandon Hammond at bhammnond@williamsburgohio.org. Donations also support the department’s December Shop With A Cop program. Contact Hammond to set up a booth at the event.

National Night Out is one of several events the department hosts this summer.

The Williamsburg Police Association hosts a Car Show & Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12 at Williamsburg Community Park.

The fee is $15 per vehicle; all makes and models welcome. Judging begins at noon, with door prizes, a raffle for a 65-inch Vizio TV, a DJ and food trucks. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit National Night Out and Shop with a Cop.

From noon to 3 p.m. July 25, the department hosts K-9 Bragi’s Legacy Fund, starting with a walk from the village administration office, 107 W. Main St., to Williamsburg Community Park for a Bragi Memorial unveiling. The event includes a K-9 blessing and vendors.

For more on upcoming events, see the Williamsburg Police Department Ohio Facebook page.