Op-Ed: VA Denies 80% of All Veterans’ IBM Claims

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has denied eighty (80%) percent of all Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) disability compensation claims over the last five (5) years.

Veterans suffering from IBM contend that the rare, progressive muscle disease was directly caused by their service in the military. IBM is a disease that has no cure, similar to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).

According to VA records, 306 veterans filed IBM-related disability compensation claims over the past five (5) fiscal years and the VA denied 251 of the claims and approved fifty-five (55) claims.

Most submitted IBM claims cited exposure to Agent Orange, mustard gas, trichloroethylene, jet fuel and industrial degreasers during military service.

In June of 2026, VA Secretary Doug Collins was questioned concerning the large percentage of denied veterans’ IBM claims.

According to the response by Secretary Collins, each claim is being evaluated on a “case-by-case” basis and by having a scientific panel focusing on the linkage between IBM and its military service.

The scientific review panel is composed of members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. The results of this investigation will not be known until the late Summer of 2026.

Collins did confirm that the VA is reviewing the data illustrating a higher incidence of IBM among veterans compared to the general population.

Advocates for veterans impacted by IBM state that veterans are diagnosed six to 19 times more with IBM than their civilian counterparts. These advocates are stressing that IBM be recognized as a presumptive service-connected condition.

The VA Secretary stated that no VA Secretary can simply “wave a pen” to make a condition presumptive without proper evidence and review.

“We just need to make sure that we’re continuing to get the evidence, continuing to follow up on what our veterans are telling us,” stated Collins.

Attorney Kerry Baker, who has represented several veterans suffering from IBM, contends that the record number of IBM Claims that are denied are based on the VA local examiners.

“The VA local examiners aren’t connecting IBM to military service during the initial review process, no matter what a veteran’s service record looks like,” explained Attorney Baker.

“Every single veteran that comes through at an initial level (for IBM) gets denied and that means all of them have to fight the case on appeal,” commented Baker.

“There’s no mechanism to grant service connection for these guys; there’s no mechanism for them to win on their own,” Baker concluded. “I could see the cases remaining on appeal for years and never getting granted if a veteran doesn’t have help with this process.”

Senator Ron Wyden and other members of Congress have written to the VA concerning IBM, requesting that the VA track these cases and expedite their review for a presumptive.

Congressman Rich McCormick indicated that Secretary Doug Collins told him the VA “has made improving those decisions a priority.”

“They’ve put a lot of effort into accelerating individual cases to make sure that we’re serving those men and women who have been harmed through some sort of causal reason through the military,” McCormick said.

Attorney Ursula Mecabe said the consequences of IBM denials go beyond paperwork delays. “It’s catastrophic,” Attorney Mecabe said.

“These veterans are slowly, progressively getting worse and worse. They’re denied the benefits,” Mecabe said. “They’re trying to continue to get better, which they can’t.”

My Opinion: IBM is a rare progressive muscle disease that has impacted military veterans more than non-veterans in the general population.

Statistics may differ, but when the rate of veterans who have contracted IBM is six (6) to nineteen (19) times higher than the general population, then military service is the primary leading factor.

Now, veterans may have been exposed to Agent Orange, jet fuel, trichloroethylene and industrial degreasers during their military service.

Veterans diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), according to the VA, automatically qualify for service-connected benefits because VA research shows the disease occurs in veterans at a much higher rate than in the general population.

Why doesn’t VA Secretary Collins use the same logical reasoning and declare Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) as a presumptive service-connected condition?

I can cite that his predecessor, former VA Secretary Denis McDonough, made several command decisions that enabled disabled veterans to obtain the benefits they earned.

I remember the long battles that disabled veterans fought for recognition of Agent Orange and Toxic Burn Pit Exposure.

I am urging VA Secretary Collins and the VA to act quickly on evaluating the results of the scientific review panel he authorized, as further delays by the VA continue to cause hardship and financial strain for affected disabled service members.

I will be sending Secretary Collins a letter stating my opinion on this matter.

John Plahovinsak is a retired 32-year Army veteran who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of DAV Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.