Op-Ed: Artificial Intelligence (AI); the VA and the Veteran

Many veterans seeking medical care or Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability compensation benefits may encounter artificial intelligence (AI) without realizing it.

According to the VA, they use AI for scheduling medical appointments, disability claims, customer service issues and records management. However, veterans may not be aware that AI is being used or what role it plays in veterans’ interactions with the VA.

Currently, the VA’s 2025 AI Inventory lists 367 AI systems being used, with 215 classified as high-impact in healthcare, communications and internal operations. These complex systems are used by over 50,000 VA workers.

One example of an AI system is the Ambient AI Scribe. This application listens to a clinician-patient conversation and generates clinical notes.

The AI Scribe allows nurses and physicians to focus on the veteran and also reduces the administrative note-taking burden.

VA Press Secretary Quinn Slaven described how the Ambient AI Scribe application is initiated with the veteran. “At the beginning of a visit, the provider will ask if the veteran wants to use Ambient AI Scribe and explain how it works,” explained Secretary Slaven.

However, veterans do have an opportunity to voice their opinion or approval on AI utilization during their medical appointments.

“The veteran can agree, opt out or ask the provider to turn off Ambient AI Scribe at any time,” stated Slaven. “If the veteran chooses not to opt out, the provider will document the visit with Ambient AI Scribe.”

In January of 2026, the VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued a preliminary advisory identifying a potential safety risk related to the generative AI chat tools for clinical care and documentation.

The OIG found that VA lacked a formal mechanism to identify risks associated with AI and expressed concern that the lack of a standardized process could limit the department’s ability to safeguard patient safety.

The OIG Advisory Report stated that outputs generated by approved AI chat tools can be used to support medical decision-making and copied into veterans’ electronic health records.

The Advisory Report noted that generative AI systems can produce inaccurate outputs, including omissions, that could affect diagnosis and treatment decisions.

The OIG review of the AI Ambient AL Scribe remains ongoing, and the advisory did not identify specific instances of veterans being harmed.

The Advisory also noted that errors in clinical documentation may occur when AI is not used. These administrative errors, such as omissions, can affect future treatment and disability claims.

Marine Corps Veteran Helen Cooper, a retired nurse, said that she would welcome AI-assisted documentation if it results in more accurate medical records.

“If I were to choose between AI assisting in thorough documentation of our visits or the status quo of overworked nurses and doctors blatantly ignoring things we tell them or filling our charts with absolute nonsense,” stated Veteran Cooper, “I’ll choose AI.”

“Time and time again, VA doctors completely neglect to document veterans’ concerns,” Cooper concluded. “I’m happy to allow a robot to do their job if they can’t.”

AI also assists clinicians with their imaging analysis, disease risk identification, and diagnostic workflows. In terms of record management, AI can condense and interpret veteran records, feedback and various forms.

In order to assist veterans in locating information, completing tasks and accessing medical services, the VA developed a VA.gov chatbot.

According to the VA, another AI system, TERA Memorandum Automation, pre-fills toxic exposure memoranda using existing records. Using this AI system, the VA has achieved a high accuracy rating of 98.12%.

The National Legislative Director for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Jon Retzer, contends the 2025 AI Inventory is an important step toward transparency, because it provides a centralized accounting of how AI is being explored and deployed across benefits, health care and operations.

Retzer contended that the 2025 AI Inventory operated at a high level and provided limited insight into how systems are monitored after deployment and how performance is evaluated over time. Compounding this is what accountability mechanisms are triggered when faced with problems.

My Opinion: The main objective of AI is that it currently supports benefits processing and financial management, while improving speed and accuracy.

However, I believe that AI transparency must extend beyond the 2025 AI Inventory to be effective. Veterans should expect clear notification when AI is used in decision-making affecting their medical care or benefits.

Veterans would really benefit from more detailed, consistent, and publicly accessible information about how these systems function in practice, not just their intended use. The VA should provide this detailed briefing.

John Plahovinsak is a 32-year retired Army veteran, who served from 1967 to 1999. He is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Department of Ohio’s Hospital Chairman and Adjutant of Chapter #63 (Clermont County). He can be reached at: plahovinsak@msn.com.