Letter to the Editor: America Needs a Civics Revival

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we have every reason to be proud of our nation’s achievements. Yet anniversaries are also an opportunity for reflection. If we hope to remain a strong democracy for another 250 years, we must confront one of our greatest challenges: the decline of civic understanding.

Recently, journalist Stephanie Ruhle expressed the idea that patriotism does not belong to one person, one political party, or any single group. True patriotism belongs to ordinary people who make their communities and their country better every day. That message could not be more timely.

A recent poll by the Cato Institute found that nearly half of Americans did not know what our nation’s 250th anniversary commemorates. That is more than a history lesson missed—it is evidence of a growing civics problem.

For too long, education has emphasized teaching to standardized tests instead of preparing students to become informed citizens. Civics, history, media literacy, critical thinking, and respectful debate are not optional subjects; they are essential skills for sustaining a free society.

The challenges facing our nation—economic uncertainty, political polarization, declining trust in institutions, and social division—cannot be solved by one election or one political party. They will be overcome by an informed, engaged citizenry willing to participate in democracy and work together for the common good.

If we want America to thrive for another 250 years, we must recommit ourselves to civic education and remember that patriotism is measured not by our politics, but by how we strengthen our communities and our nation.

By Ben Brady of Williamsburg, Ohio