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Knothole teams advance to championship games

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Goshen Bulls’ Myles Judd dives toward second base during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against the Goshen Mustangs at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen Bulls’ Myles Judd dives toward second base during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against the Goshen Mustangs at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen Bulls starting pitcher Avery Fairbanks winds up before delivering a pitch to home plate July 2, 2026, during a Knothole Baseball game against the Goshen Mustangs at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen Bulls starting pitcher Avery Fairbanks winds up before delivering a pitch to home plate July 2, 2026, during a Knothole Baseball game against the Goshen Mustangs at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen Freedom first baseman Nash Egner readies to catch the ball during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Blanchester at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goshen Freedom first baseman Nash Egner readies to catch the ball during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Blanchester at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Batavia’s relief pitcher Bryson Peavley delivers the ball to home plate during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Withamsville-Tabasco at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Batavia’s relief pitcher Bryson Peavley delivers the ball to home plate during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Withamsville-Tabasco at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goashen Mustangs’ Dan Benscoter slides safely into home plate during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against the Goshen Bulls at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Goashen Mustangs’ Dan Benscoter slides safely into home plate during a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against the Goshen Bulls at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Withamsville-Tabasco’s Mackenzie Acus Jr. dives safely into home plate during the top of the fifth inning of a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Batavia at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford. Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Withamsville-Tabasco’s Mackenzie Acus Jr. dives safely into home plate during the top of the fifth inning of a Knothole Baseball game July 2, 2026, against Batavia at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

Jake Dowling/The Clermont Sun

Several Knothole Baseball teams from Clermont County competed in the East Region tournament July 2 at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

The Batavia Bulldogs 2 team survived a 12-11 win over Withamsville-Tabasco to advance to the Class D Senior championship game July 11 in Milford. The Goshen Freedom fell to Blanchester, 17-10, but still advanced to the championship game with a forfeit win in the loser’s bracket of the Class C Junior bracket.

In Class C Junior play, the Goshen Mustangs advanced to the championship game July 9 after a 12-2 win over the Goshen Bulls.