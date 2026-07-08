Knothole teams advance to championship games

Several Knothole Baseball teams from Clermont County competed in the East Region tournament July 2 at the Milford Youth Baseball Association complex in Milford.

The Batavia Bulldogs 2 team survived a 12-11 win over Withamsville-Tabasco to advance to the Class D Senior championship game July 11 in Milford. The Goshen Freedom fell to Blanchester, 17-10, but still advanced to the championship game with a forfeit win in the loser’s bracket of the Class C Junior bracket.

In Class C Junior play, the Goshen Mustangs advanced to the championship game July 9 after a 12-2 win over the Goshen Bulls.