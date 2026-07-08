CONTROLLED CHAOS: Amelia teams play wild game in Knothole World Series

BLUE ASH

Two of the best teams in the Knothole Baseball East Region faced off in an epic matchup. Amelia Tigers initially thought they wont he battle, but a misinterpretation of the rules eventually led to Team Chaos winning.

The Tigers won 13-12 on July 6 in what empires ruled as a timed game with a walk-off hit by Ronnie Steelman that scored Brayden Guth in the fifth inning against Team Chaos.

However, tournament officials announced that the game, pre tournament rules, should have run as a seven-inning game.

The contest eventually went nine frames with the teams tied at the end of the seventh and eighth innings.

Team Chaos used a three-run ninth inning to break away for a 17-14 victory, allowing them to continue in the Knothole Baseball World Series at the Blue Ash Sports Complex.

After the unexpected intermission, Christopher Shelton scored on a passed ball. Bentlee Drake and Cooper Bush each hit RBI singles. Levi Clark’s two-run double sealed Chaos’ win and advancement in the Knothole World Series bracket.

Teams that finish in the top four in Division 1 of the second half of the season qualify for the Knothole Baseball World Series.

Teams that play a full season with no split in their regular season schedule in Class A also qualify.

The Chaos advanced to play in the nightcap against the Goshen Cardinals, who outlasted the Goshen Marlins, 17-11, in Field 1 next door. That game was suspended at midnight. The Chaos led 9-2.

In the matinee, the Chaos turned the game in the fifth, scoring seven on five hits to lead 12-8. The highlight was when Glenn Bates doubled after a six-pitch at-bat to drive in two.

The Tigers responded, down to their final out, to come away with a 13-12 lead.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage. Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today.