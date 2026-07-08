Bethel Police Chief resigns

Village of Bethel Mayor Jay Noble released the following memo titled “Village of Bethel – Chief of Police Update” on July 3.

The memo comes after Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert, 44, was charged with:

● (56) counts of Sexual Battery, all felonies of the 3rd degree.

● (14) counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, all felonies of the 3rd degree.

Clermont County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Essert at the Pinellas County Jail in Florida on June 18 and extradited him to Ohio, where he was booked into the Clermont County Jail.

Essert was arraigned in the Clermont County Common Pleas Court on June 22 before Judge Victor Haddad, and local news outlets reported that at that hearing, Essert’s bond was set at $500,000 surety; Essert is reportedly out on bond.

Noble’s memo reads, “I have accepted Police Chief Chad Essert’s resignation from the Village of Bethel, effective on July 9, 2026, which is the day of our next regular Village Council meeting.

Chief Essert’s resignation comes as the Village Solicitor’s office was investigating allegations first brought to the Village’s attention by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Had Chief Essert not resigned, a hearing would have been held on July 9, 2026, before Village Council to consider his removal from office. Chief Essert’s resignation ends the need for any further investigation or hearing at this time. The Village will report Chief Essert’s separation from the Village to the appropriate Ohio agencies as a resignation while under investigation, as required by Ohio law.

Acting Chief Donald Fourth will continue to lead the Bethel Police Department while a search for a new police chief is conducted. I appreciate Acting Chief Fourth’s commitment to the citizens of Bethel and willingness to continue to serve the Village in this role until a permanent replacement is appointed.”