Batavia girls, Felicity teams change divisions

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s updated divisional changes continued last week with winter sports. The biggest movement came in basketball, which included a few Clermont County schools.

Batavia and New Richmond girls and Bethel-Tate boys will play in new position divisions beginning in the 2026-27 season, meanwhile, Felicity-Franklin will see both its teams play in different divisions.

In May, schools were given the opportunity to move up to Division I. The divisional breakdowns linked below reflect any schools that opted up to Division I in that sport.

The 2026-27 school year will be the first of a new two-year enrollment cycle using data provided by the Ohio Department of Education. Girls and boys basketball also goes through the OHSAA competitive balance process. Girls wrestling will have one division.

The Bulldog girls team will join the boys in competing in Division III. Before the divisions were expanded, Batavia was a Division II team then was penciled in as a Division IV program when postseason divisions expanded to seven divisions at the start of the 2024-25 season when Batavia finished as a Southwest District runner-up.

Despite a nine-student increase, the Lions drop to Division IV after competing in Division III the last two seasons.

Felicity-Franklin moved up in girls competition, but dropped in boys.

The Cardinals will compete in Division VI and the boys in Division VII. Bethel-Tate joins Williamsburg and Clermont Northeastern as a Division V program in boys basketball.