MILFORD — Milford High School enjoyed a successful 2024-25 school year, earning the Eastern Cincinnati Conference all-Sports Trophy.

The senior class played a significant role in that success, and they recently celebrated their accomplishments with a spring signing day.

Thirteen student-athletes signed their national letters of intent May 12 at the Zamudio Theater inside Milford High School to continue their athletic careers.

Signings included Thomas Kennedy, tennis, Anderson University; Aidan Sexton, lacrosse, Ohio Northern University; DJ Chadwell, cross-country/track, Mars Hill University; Daniel Walker, football, Wittenberg University; Erick Davis, football, Mount St. Joseph University; Andrew Crouch, football, Ohio Dominican University; Sam Scally, football, Marietta College; Lizzie Fight, soccer, Northern Kentucky University; Wyatt Simones, soccer, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; Violet Shuluga, basketball, Marian University; Camlyn Hargrave, dance, Northern Kentucky University; Kaitlyn McCann, wrestling, Otterbein University; and Brylie Gold, bowling, Union Commonwealth University. Madilynn Rider signed May 21 to continue her cheerleading career at Kent State University.

