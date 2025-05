New Richmond Exempted Village School District is celebrating the retirement of one of its longtime transportation staff members.

On May 22, the school district shared the news that Barb Abbott, who is 83 years old, is retiring after 22 years of service in the transportation department.

“We cannot thank her enough for all she has done for the students in our district. We’ll miss you,” read a message from NREVD.

