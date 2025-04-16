Local wrestler wins state title with help from dad

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

A father and daughter in Amelia serve as a perfect example.

Nine-year-old Nova Fehring began competing in the same sport her father, Tommy Fehring, did when he was her age, but the two recently shared a special moment they will forever cherish.

Nova won the state title in the 61-pound weight class of the Division I girls competition March 22 and 23 at the Ohio Athletic Committee Wrestling State Championships at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

While Nova wrestled, Tommy, a former state-qualifying grappler during his days at Glen Este High School, was by her side every step of the way as her coach.

“She told me that she wanted to be a state champion, and I told her, ‘If you listen to everything I say, do as I tell you, you will be a state champion, and she ended up doing it,” Tommy said.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!