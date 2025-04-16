Local wrestler wins state title with help from dad

Nova Fehring, back row, left, poses with her family after competing March 22 and 23, 2025, at the Ohio Athletic Committee Wrestling State Championships at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. Photo provided

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

A father and daughter in Amelia serve as a perfect example.

Nine-year-old Nova Fehring began competing in the same sport her father, Tommy Fehring, did when he was her age, but the two recently shared a special moment they will forever cherish.

Nova won the state title in the 61-pound weight class of the Division I girls competition March 22 and 23 at the Ohio Athletic Committee Wrestling State Championships at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

While Nova wrestled, Tommy, a former state-qualifying grappler during his days at Glen Este High School, was by her side every step of the way as her coach.

“She told me that she wanted to be a state champion, and I told her, ‘If you listen to everything I say, do as I tell you, you will be a state champion, and she ended up doing it,” Tommy said.

