Lady Lions win key divisional matchup

New Richmond second baseman Morgan Catron fields a ground ball during an American Division Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference game April 8, 2025, against Goshen at New Richmond High School. Photo by Sun Sports Reporter Jake Dowling

Photo by Sun Sports Reporter Jake Dowling

A come-from-behind win to start the week propelled New Richmond to position itself for a run at an American Division title.

On April 8, the Lady Lions overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Rae Hartigan’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh scored Gracie Seibert for the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Goshen.

The win improved New Richmond to 3-1 in a crowded American Division that features 3-1 teams Goshen and Western Brown. The Lady Lions are 7-3 overall. New Richmond followed the April 8 dramatics with a 23-3 win over Batavia on April 9 and an 11-7 victory a day later over Clinton-Massie.

