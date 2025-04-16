Lady Lions win key divisional matchup

A come-from-behind win to start the week propelled New Richmond to position itself for a run at an American Division title.

On April 8, the Lady Lions overcame a 3-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Rae Hartigan’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh scored Gracie Seibert for the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Goshen.

The win improved New Richmond to 3-1 in a crowded American Division that features 3-1 teams Goshen and Western Brown. The Lady Lions are 7-3 overall. New Richmond followed the April 8 dramatics with a 23-3 win over Batavia on April 9 and an 11-7 victory a day later over Clinton-Massie.

